Iran: Khamenei praises attack on US bases as 'day of god'

Khamenei's appearance at Friday prayers comes at a tumultuous time for Iran which had seemed on the brink of war with the US. The last time the leader led the sermon was in 2012 when he threatened Israel.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the main weekly Muslim prayers in Tehran on Friday for the first time since 2012. It comes as the country grapples with the aftermath of the killing of its top general in a US airstrike and widespread protests at the downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iranian military.
What Khamenei said about the US in his sermon:
The killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike was a "disgrace for the US administration," and the US showed "its terrorist nature," Khamenei told worshippers. At the funeral, Khamenei had promised "harsh retaliation." On January 8, Iran launched ballistic missiles targeting US military bases in Iraq.
Why is this significant?
Khamenei has held office since 1989 and has the final say on all major decisions. The last time he led Friday prayers at the Mosalla mosque in the Iranian capital was on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution.
In his sermon then, he called Israel a "cancerous tumor" and promised to support anyone opposing the country. Khamenei had also warned against any US strikes on Iran over its nuclear program, saying the US would be destroyed "10 times over."
Tumultuous month for Iran
Iran's Revolutionary Guard accidently shot down a Ukrainian International Airlines passenger plane, mistaking it for an American counterattack.
The plane was shot shown shortly after it took off from Tehran's main international airport, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Canadians.
Iranian authorities concealed their role in the downing of the jet for three days, initially attributing the crash to a mechanical problem. After Tehran announced their responsibility in the crash, angry protesters took to the streets, with security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition at demonstrators.
mvb/rt (AFP, AP)
