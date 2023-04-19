10 of the loveliest German old towns
Who is the fairest in the land? Whether timber-framed, Gothic or Renaissance style, many old towns in Germany are a feast for the eyes. Here are ten of our favorites.
Lübeck
A stroll through this Hanseatic city reveals its maritime flair. The center is surrounded like an island by two branches of the Trave River, which leads to the Baltic Sea. Trade made Lübeck rich in the late Middle Ages and many buildings now testify to what was the city's heyday. Some 1,800 buildings are listed historical monuments. The old town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1987.
Wismar
Lübeck and Wismar have much in common. Both Hanseatic towns lie on the water, though Wismar is the one with direct access to the Baltic Sea. Both are UNESCO World Heritage Sites and visitors rave about them. Especially worth seeing in Wismar with its three cathedrals and port. The marketplace is unique thanks to its historical gabled houses built in distinctive glazed reddish brick (pictured).
Quedlinburg
Quedlinburg, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, also convinced the UNESCO commission to put it on the prestigious list. Since 1994, its collegiate church, castle and old town have been World Heritage sites. Some 1,200 timber-framed buildings built over six centuries form a unique medieval ensemble marked by narrow lanes and cobbled squares.
Görlitz
Renaissance, Gothic, Baroque: All three styles can be found side by side in Germany's easternmost city. Its multifaceted cityscape has attracted many a Hollywood producer. Scenes for films such as "Inglourious Basterds," "Grand Budapest Hotel" and "Goethe" were shot here.
Fritzlar
Hessen is the state of timber-framed houses. It boasts more than 400,000 of them, and much is being done to preserve the structures. They attest the ability of medieval craftsmen to make buildings from wood and clay that were stable, sustainable and beautiful. A prime example is Fritzlar with its marketplace, which is completely surrounded by a wide variety of timber-framed houses.
Bamberg
The heart of historical Bamberg is its old town hall, a landmark and popular photographic subject. It was built on an artificial island in the Regnitz River, and marks the former boundary of jurisdiction between the episcopal city on the hills and the ordinary citizens' town. The town hall is one of 2,000 listed buildings in Bamberg. Its old town was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993.
Heidelberg
Since the 19th century, romantics have been captivated by Heidelberg's location on the Neckar River, as well as its Old Bridge, castle and old town. Poets and philosophers such as Goethe, Hölderlin, Heine and Hegel were full of enthusiasm for the town. These days, nearly 12 million tourists come to the Neckar each year to enjoy the romance of Heidelberg.
Rothenburg ob der Tauber
Rothenburg in Bavaria embodies every cliché associated with old German towns. It's fortified, with winding lanes lined by timber-framed houses. Its medieval center has been largely preserved and is surrounded by a walkable defensive wall. There are hardly any outward signs of modernity. Rothenburg ob der Tauber is a highlight on the Romantic Road, Germany's first themed route.
Passau
The rivers Ilz, Inn and Danube converge in Passau. The latter two surround a spit of land on which the Baroque old town emerged in the 17th century. There are many churches and monasteries, among them St. Stephen's Cathedral, with the world's largest cathedral organ. The seat of the Catholic Bishop of Passau, it sits on the old town's highest point and dominates the cityscape even from afar.
Freiburg
Freiburg, which lies between the Kaiserstuhl hills and the Black Forest, is known for its high quality of life. The Bächle, small water-filled channels that run through the old town, contribute to that. They were presumably once part of the drainage system, but now they add to the charm of the city. But watch out! Legend has it that if you step into one, you have to marry someone from Freiburg.