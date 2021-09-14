Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Heidelberg is the fifth-largest town in the State of Baden-Württemberg. It is one of the most popular travel destinations in Germany. Some 3 million people visit the town on the Neckar River annually.
Heidelberg has been a popular tourist destination since the 19th century due to its romantic and picturesque cityscape, including Heidelberg Castle and the baroque style Old Town. Heidelberg also a former residence of the Electorate of the Palatinate, is the location of Heidelberg University, contemporary Germany's oldest and among its most reputable universities. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "Heidelberg".
A student group at the University of Heidelberg has been accused of verbally and physically abusing a Jewish party guest. Police are also investigating individuals from other universities who were present at the party.
This week on the show: We go to Chile where protests have broken out at universities across the country where female students and feminist movement are fighting against sexism within higher education. And we take a close look at student life in Heidelberg right here in Germany. All that and more on this week's WorldLink.