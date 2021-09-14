Visit the new DW website

Heidelberg

Heidelberg is the fifth-largest town in the State of Baden-Württemberg. It is one of the most popular travel destinations in Germany. Some 3 million people visit the town on the Neckar River annually.

Heidelberg has been a popular tourist destination since the 19th century due to its romantic and picturesque cityscape, including Heidelberg Castle and the baroque style Old Town. Heidelberg also a former residence of the Electorate of the Palatinate, is the location of Heidelberg University, contemporary Germany's oldest and among its most reputable universities. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "Heidelberg".

Ittai Joseph Tamari, Leiter des Zentralarchivs zur Erforschung der Geschichte der Juden in Deutschland, steht vor Beginn der Einweihung in den Räumlichkeiten des Archivs. Als wichtiger Ort der Erinnerung und Bewahrung ist das neue Zentralarchiv zur Erforschung der Geschichte der Juden in Deutschland eröffnet worden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's central Jewish archive in Heidelberg reopens in new location 14.09.2021

The archive contains essential collections on postwar Jewish life in Germany. The Central Council of Jews in Germany has said the archive serves to foster understanding of Judaism to help avert "dangerous prejudices."

Bildnummer: 55213935 Datum: 02.04.2011 Copyright: imago/suedraumfoto Schild Burschenschaft Normannia an einem Haus in Heidelberg GER Baden W¸rttemberg Gesellschaft Heidelberg kbdig xng 2011 quer Baden-W¸rttemberg Burschenschaft Deutschland Heidelberg Studenten Studentenverbindung Bildnummer 55213935 Date 02 04 2011 Copyright Imago suedraumfoto Shield Boys Normannia to a House in Heidelberg ger bath Wuerttemberg Society Heidelberg Kbdig xng 2011 horizontal bath Wuerttemberg Boys Germany Heidelberg Students Students

Germany: Heidelberg fraternity under investigation for anti-Semitic crimes 08.09.2020

A student group at the University of Heidelberg has been accused of verbally and physically abusing a Jewish party guest. Police are also investigating individuals from other universities who were present at the party.

Check-in, Shortcut, Heidelberg, Covid-19, Nicole Frölich

Heidelberg in summer during the pandemic 10.08.2020

Tourists, at least from Germany, are back — but what awaits them in Heidelberg? How romantic is the city when wearing face masks and social distancing is compulsory? Check-in presenter Nicole Frölich checked it out.
Nur für den Bericht über diese Biennale! *** Copyright: Antonio Perez Rio Bildtitel: Liberty Leading the People, 2017

Coronavirus-free: A virtual tour of Germany's photography biennial 20.03.2020

Museums are closed, but the Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie is still on show — online. Germany's largest photo festival, usually held in Ludwigshafen, Heidelberg and Mannheim, offers a digital version of the exhibition.
Der Kölner Dom in der Innenstadt von Köln, aufgenommen am 18.08.2006. Foto: Oliver Berg +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Germany's most famous sights 10.02.2020

Tourism in Germany is booming, with 2019 tourism figures hitting records for the tenth straight year. Travelers from Germany and abroad are primarily drawn to the big cities.
9 Women Farmers that called them selves as 9 Kartini (the 9 kartini) from Kendeng mountain and Rembang-Middle Java, facilitated by Indonesian Legal Aid Organization (LBH), held action in front of Indonesian Palace by puting their feet on the cement shackle in the box, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 12, 2016. The 9 kartini demanding Indonesian Presdient JOKO WIDODO to help them in stopping the development of Cement Industry at Karst mountain, Kendeng, Rembang, Middle Java. This is their 666 action with two action held in front of Indonesian palace. They hope that they can meet President JOKOWIDODO to deliver their voices with the action, they will not stop with the cement on their feet untill the meeting ocurred. (Photo by Donal Husni/NurPhoto) Keine Weitergabe an Drittverwerter.

World in Progress: Farmers agains cement factories in Indonesia 02.01.2020

Villagers in the Kendeng mountains of Java fight for their livelihoods as an increasing number of cement factories threatens water resources and protected areas. Resistance against those in power has a long tradition, since this region is home to the oldest social movement in the country. Thomas Kruchem met up with some of the modern leaders of this movement for this in-depth documentary.
Eine Beethoven-Statue steht am 14.03.2017 in Bonn (Nordrhein-Westfalen) auf dem Münsterplatz vor dem Postamt. (zu dpa: «Abschied vom Weltstadt-Anspruch? Bonn sprengt sein Bonn-Center» vom 16.03.2017) Foto: Oliver Berg/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Germany travel calendar for 2020 30.12.2019

Do you already have travel plans for the new year? Possibly going to Germany? Then you'll find 12 suggestions here — one for each month.
23.03.2019, Sachsen, Leipzig: Sasa Stanisic, Schriftsteller aus Bosnien und Herzegowina, ist Gast auf der Leipziger Buchmesse. Die Buchmesse findet noch bis zum 24.03.2019 statt. Foto: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Saša Stanišić : Herkunft 10.10.2019

What role does chance play in life? Saša Stanišić addresses this question in his biography. A wise and poetic book that deals with the loss of homeland, and the start of a new life.

Blick auf Heidelberg und alte Bruecke mit Brueckentor ueber den Neckar, Karl-Theodor-Bruecke, und Schloss, Heidelberg, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Deutschland / | Verwendung weltweit

Heidelberg in 360 degrees 11.06.2019

Heidelberg is the epitome of romantisicm in Germany. Its famous castle ruin attracts tourists from all over the world. Take in a panoramic view of this romantic place!
Ein Mann und eine Frau genießen am Montag (22.10.2007) bei strahlendem Sonnenschein die Aussicht vom Philosophenweg in Heidelberg auf die Altstadt mit der alten Brücke und dem Heidelberger Schloss. Wechselnd bewölkt mit vereinzelten Schauern wird das Wetter laut Vorhersage in den kommenden Tagen. Foto: Ronald Wittek dpa/lsw +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

10 reasons to love Heidelberg 29.05.2019

Twelve million visitors a year can't be wrong! Heidelberg is one of Germany's most beautiful cities. Picturesquely located on the banks of the river Neckar, for many tourists, it is the epitome of romanticism.
FILE- In this Feb. 12 2016 file photo, UN forces from Rwanda patrol the streets of Bangui, Central African Republic. A peace deal has been reached between the Central African Republic government and 14 armed groups after their first-ever direct dialogue aimed at ending years of conflict, the United Nations and African Union announced on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, file) |

German institute: Number of all-out wars in decline, limited wars on the rise 01.03.2019

The number of all-out wars decreased from 20 in 2017 to 16 in 2018, according to the Heidelberg-based researchers. The number of so-called "limited wars," however, surged from 16 to 24.
Blutprobe

Germans develop breast cancer blood test 21.02.2019

Breast cancer kills more women globally than any other cancer. Doctors in Germany say they've now developed a new test that can accurately detect cancer in the blood.
ARCHIV - 08.01.2018, ---: Eine Pharmazeutisch-technische Assistentin und ein Apotheker stellen Krebsmedikamente (Zytostatika) in einem Labor einer Apotheke her. (Zu dpa «Krebsfrei krank - Über die Langzeitfolgen von Chemo und Co.») Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Spectrum: Only you can prevent cancer 12.02.2019

You'll read some pretty nasty news in the coming decade about cancer swallowing a record number of victims. That is unavoidable. The good news: Two in every five cases are preventable.
Ausblick auf hügelige Landschaft, telis bewaldet, Abndlicht, bei St Märgen, Schwarzwald, Baden-Württemberg, Deutschland, Europa *** View on hilly landscape telis wooded Abndlicht at St Märgen Black Forest Baden Württemberg Germany Europe Copyright: imageBROKER/DanielxSchoenen ibxdjs04655851.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung!

Travel tips for Baden-Württemberg 02.10.2018

The southwestern German state features incredible diversity: nature in the Black Forest, romanticism in Heidelberg and culture in the state capital, Stuttgart.
EDS NOTE NUDITY - Women protest during a feminist march in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday May 16, 2018. The text written of the woman's body at left reads in Spanish Mi body, my decision. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo) |

WorldLink: Breaking free 08.06.2018

This week on the show: We go to Chile where protests have broken out at universities across the country where female students and feminist movement are fighting against sexism within higher education. And we take a close look at student life in Heidelberg right here in Germany. All that and more on this week's WorldLink.
Fotograf ist der freie DW-Mitarbeiter Neil King, also Copyright bitte DW/N.King Bildbeschreibung: Neil King und Gabriel Borrud in Heidelberg

WorldLink: Back to school 08.06.2018

WorldLink hosts Neil King and Gabriel Borrud are heading to Heidelberg to visit Neil's alma mater — the oldest university in Germany — to help Gabriel's cousin decide where to study abroad.
