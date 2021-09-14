Heidelberg is the fifth-largest town in the State of Baden-Württemberg. It is one of the most popular travel destinations in Germany. Some 3 million people visit the town on the Neckar River annually.

Heidelberg has been a popular tourist destination since the 19th century due to its romantic and picturesque cityscape, including Heidelberg Castle and the baroque style Old Town. Heidelberg also a former residence of the Electorate of the Palatinate, is the location of Heidelberg University, contemporary Germany's oldest and among its most reputable universities. This is an automatic compilation of DW content pertaining to "Heidelberg".