ArchitectureGermany

Building houses with a 3D-printer

Christian Pricelius
10 hours ago

In Heidelberg, Europe's biggest 3D-printed building is under construction: using additive concrete. The pros: fewer workers are needed and the procedure is supposed to be more climate friendly. Are 3D printers the construction workers of the future?

https://p.dw.com/p/4UNMd
A plane flying over a bushfire near Athens

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece

Nature and Environment10 hours ago
Africa

Smoke hangs in the air behind large trees

Outcry as Kenya lifts six-year ban on logging

Climate20 hours ago
Asia

A young boy wearing shorts but no shirt sits on the ground and leans his head on his hands

Pakistan: What's fueling child sexual abuse in Punjab?

Society21 hours ago
Germany

the letters CDU AFD from a scrabble game positioned to link up at the D, positioned on a Germany flag

Germany's conservatives flirt with far-right populism

Politics22 hours ago
Europe

A CU of Alberto Nunez Feijoo, top candidate of the conservative People's Party

Spain thrust into political muddle after elections

PoliticsJuly 24, 202302:01 min
Middle East

A view of the garbage by Tigris River as it is severely polluted due to chemicals, waste, and discharge of sewage water in Baghdad.

How climate change causes culture clashes in Iraq's cities

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 24, 2023
