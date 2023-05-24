10 natural wonders in Germany
There are natural landscapes that you wouldn't necessarily expect in Germany, like bizarre rock formations, turquoise waters and fairytale grottos. Here are some of Germany's most beautiful natural phenomena.
Saxon Switzerland
The spectacular Elbe Sandstone Mountains not far from Dresden are a popular spot for hikers and climbers. The landscape, with its rock formations, gorges and caves, is also called Saxon Switzerland because it is reminiscent of the Alps. The mountains originated in the Cretaceous period 140 to 66 million years ago, when the sand masses of a sea located here solidified into stone.
Blautopf Lake
Many myths and legends surround this blue-green lake in Blaubeuren on the Swabian Alb. The lake is located in a rocky mountain range with a large cave system. Here, calcareous water collects and pushes to the surface at the Blautopf, reflecting the sunlight. This produces the lake's special color.
Lüneburg Heath
This heath landscape between Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen offers a natural spectacle when the purple heather blooms from August to September. Millions of flowers blanket the slopes. To keep it that way, the area is protected and cars are banned. The best way to explore the Lüneburg Heath is by horse-drawn carriage, bicycle, or on foot.
Chalk cliffs on Rügen
The huge cliffs on the Baltic Sea island of Rügen tower up to 120 meters (393 ft) out of the water. They were formed some 70 million years ago from petrified skeletons and shells of small marine animals. This natural wonder has inspired many painters, including Caspar David Friedrich, who famously captured the chalk cliffs on canvas in 1818, creating one of his best-known paintings.
Lange Anna on Helgoland
Until 1860 the 47-meter-high (154 ft) sea stack "Lange Anna" (Tall Anna) was still linked to the main island by a natural rock bridge, when the connection collapsed. In order to protect the rock from further destruction, a protective barrier was built out into the sea. To this day, an approximately 25,000-tonne sliver of rock remains — a landmark of Helgoland and a popular tourist destination.
Triberg Waterfalls
The Gutach river plunges 163 meters (535 ft) over seven steps into the depths at Triberg, making these falls the highest in Germany. The natural spectacle is particularly impressive during the meltwater season or after heavy rainfall. In winter, the waterfall turns into a fascinating ice landscape.
The Wadden Sea
The Wadden Sea is a true natural wonder. It was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2009. The tides here are particularly pronounced. Several kilometers of seabed dry out at low tide, providing a breeding ground for more than 10,000 animal and plant species.
Cold water geyser in Andernach
When it comes to geysers — water fountains shooting out of the ground — many people initially think of the volcanic island of Iceland. But there is also a geyser in Germany, in Andernach in the Middle Rhine Valley. About every two hours, a water fountain rises up to 60 meters (197 ft) into the sky, driven by volcanic carbon dioxide.
Enchanted Fairy Grottos
The Saalfeld Fairy Grottos emanate a mystical aura. They were created hundreds of years ago by mining work in the Thuringian slate mountains. Over time, the underground chambers were transformed into stalactite caves, which have been listed in the Guinness Book of Records since 1993 as "the most colorful cave grottos in the world."
Saar loop at Mettlach
The Saar loop is THE postcard theme of the Saarland. At Mettlach, the Saar makes a U-turn. You can get a great view of this natural wonder from the Cloef vantage point in the small village of Orscholz or from the Saar loop treetop trail. A visit there is sure to be an unforgettable experience.