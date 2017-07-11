Zelenskyy says Russian forces aimed to 'destroy everything' in Donbas — live updates

Ukraine's president calls for more weapons in nightly address

Ukraine says hundreds of bodies discovered beneath Mariupol apartment building

The US plans to halt an exception to sanctions that had been enabling Russia to continue paying its foreign debt in dollars on Wednesday, making a Russian default more likely

This article was last updated at 04:05 UTC/GMT

Russian troops want Donbas destroyed, Zelenskyy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian troops were targeting key cities in eastern Ukraine with an aim "to destroy everything there."

In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said: "In fact, all the strength the Russian army still has was thrown there to attack. Lyman, Popasna, Severodonetsk, Slovyansk — the occupiers want to destroy everything there."

Mourning the loss of thousands of Ukrainian men and women, he renewed calls for heavy weapons from foreign partners to help end the conflict.

Zelenskyy said that the longer the war lasted, the higher the costs would be not only for Ukraine but also for the whole free world.

"Therefore, the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine — MLRS [multiple launch rocket system], tanks, anti-ship and other weapons — is the best investment in maintaining stability in the world and preventing many severe crises that Russia is still planning or has already provoked," he said.

Summary of events in Ukraine-Russia conflict on Tuesday

Workers found 200 bodies in a decomposed state in the basement of an apartment building that collapsed in Mariupol, according to a Ukrainian official. Petro Andryushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor, said the decomposing bodies had left a stench in the neighborhood.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the European Union will likely "reach a breakthrough" on a ban on Russian oil imports "within days." With many member states heavily reliant on Russian energy, the 27-member bloc had failed to reach a consensus on the embargo, mainly because of objections from Hungary.

Watch video 04:11 Olaf Scholz: Good relations with partners key for global peace

Chancellor Olaf Scholz slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to pursue "a very brutal war" in Ukraine, calling it an "imperialistic approach." Speaking to DW, Scholz said he had told Putin directly that the war "will never have a good outcome" for Russia.

The United States will not extend a key waiver set to expire on Wednesday that allows Russia to pay US bondholders. The waiver had allowed Moscow to keep paying interest and avert a default on its government debt. Russia has almost $2 billion (€1.86 billion) worth of payments due up to the year-end on its international bonds.

During a summit with "Quad" leaders from Japan, Australia and India, US President Joe Biden said they were navigating "a dark hour in our shared history" as Russia wages war on Ukraine. He urged Quad leaders to work to halt the conflict.

Watch video 02:39 Why has Russia had to narrow down its war aims in Ukraine?

The secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, told the Russian publication Argumenty i Fakty that Russia will meet the objectives of its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny criticized President Vladimir Putin during his court hearing for starting "a stupid war." Navalny told the court, "This war was built on lies."

To read Wednesday's live updates in full, click here.

see/ (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)