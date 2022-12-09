'Zeitenwende' amid Ukraine war named German word of the year

The times they are a-changin', or so the German government would argue. It called its foreign and defense policy overhaul after Russia's invasion of Ukraine an "epochal change." Now it is the word of the year.

The Society for the German Language in Wiesbaden named "Zeitenwende" the word of the year 2022 Friday after Chancellor Olaf Scholz used it to describe his overhaul of Germany's foreign and security policies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The word is not new to Germany's dictionary — defined by Duden as "the ending of an epoch or era and the beginning of a new time" — but in 2022 it became a political buzzword.

What does "Zeitenwende" mean?

The compound word "Zeitenwende" could be loosely translated several ways, perhaps to "a changing of the times" or an "epochal shift," or, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz put it in a recent English-language essay, "an epochal tectonic shift."

In the days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz said in a government statement that Russia's actions marked "a turning point in the history of our continent."



The German government first used it to refer to its plans to boost defense spending, and later changes to other policies like its rules on exporting weapons to hot conflicts, announced in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But Scholz and his ministers have also used the term to refer to a broader change in the international order in 2022 and the rush to cut or scale back ties with Russia.

What other words are included in Germany's words of the year?

More than half of the words selected by the Society for the German Language as words of 2022 directly or indirectly pertain to the conflict in Ukraine and the energy crisis the country is facing due to its prior reliance on Russian energy.

Among the top ten words are included "war for peace," "gas price brake," "inflation pain," "double whammy," and "new normality."

The Society has been selecting words annually since 1977.

