Yulia Navalnaya steps to political front to oppose Kremlin
Alexandra von Nahmen
02/20/2024
February 20, 2024
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, seeks more EU support in Brussels, which has swiftly condemned and sanctioned Russia following Navalny's death. He was widely regarded as Putin's most influential opponent.