  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warFarmer protests
PoliticsFrance

Yulia Navalnaya: Navalny widow to address EU Parliament

February 28, 2024

The European Parliament is set to the honor the life of Alexei Navalny following his death earlier this month, with his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, to deliver the plenary speech.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cxrx
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, and his wife Yulia after a rally in rain-soaked Moscow in 2013
Yulia Navalnaya steps into a new role at a time the Russian opposition is reeling from the loss of a leaderImage: Evgeny Feldman/AP Photo/picture alliance

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, is set to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday.

Members of Parliament are gathering to honor Navalny's life. European lawmakers are later expected to debate Navalny's death and condemn the Russian regime and President Vladimir Putin, a statement read.

They will discuss the dangerous situation facing opposition figures, journalists and human rights defenders in Russia. A resolution will be put to vote on Thursday.

Yulia Navalnaya steps to political front to oppose Kremlin

Navalnaya steps up to a new role after Navalny's death

Navalnaya, who had long steered clear of the spotlight, has stepped up to a new role following Navalny's death in a remote penal colony in the Russian Arctic on February 16.

In a lengthy video she released three days later, Navalnaya blamed Putin for her husband's death, saying: "Putin killed half of me, half of my heart, half of my soul."

"But I have the other half left, and it's telling me that I don't have the right to give up," she said during the 9-minute address, adding: "I will continue Alexei Navalny's work, I will continue the struggle for our country."

Russian authorities have denied any role in Navalny's death, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying the accusation was "unfounded" and "insolent."

She and Navalny were married for more than 20 years, and she was at his side as he helped lead the biggest protests in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 2011.

rm/wd (Reuters, AP) 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Supporters of Alexei Navalny continue to leave flowers and tributes at the makeshift memorial opposite the Russian Embassy in London on February 19, 2024.

Navalny was to be freed in prisoner swap, ally says

Navalny was to be freed in prisoner swap, ally says

The former Russian opposition leader and two US nationals were to be exchanged with a Russian serving prison time in Germany for murder. Meanwhile, the Kremlin has denied pressuring Navalny's mother over his funeral.
Human RightsFebruary 26, 2024