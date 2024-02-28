Yulia Navalnaya: Navalny widow addresses EU Parliament

The European Parliament is set to the honor the life of Alexei Navalny following his death earlier this month, with his widow, Yulia Navalnaya, to deliver the plenary speech. Navalny's funeral will take place on Friday.

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, isaddressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France on Wednesday.

Members of Parliament are gathering to honor Navalny's life. European lawmakers are later expected to debate Navalny's death and condemn the Russian regime and President Vladimir Putin, a statement read.

"This House and its members condemn his kiing in the strongest possible terms… the world is owed justice," said European Parliament President Roberta Metsola as she opened the session.

They will discuss the dangerous situation facing opposition figures, journalists and human rights defenders in Russia. A resolution will be put to vote on Thursday.

Navalnaya addresses European Parliament

Navalnaya described Strasbourg as one of her and Navalny's favorite cities and described a trip they took with their children three years ago.

"I am back to Strasbourg" but without her family. she said. She said she thought she would have the time to prepare for the speech for European lawmakers, but in the twelve days since her husband's death, she has struggled to get access to Alexei's body.

On her late husband's planned funeral, Navalnaya said she was not sure if it would be "peaceful of whether police will arrest those who have to say goodbye to my husband."

Navalny's funeral to take place in Moscow on Friday

Navalny's funeral will take place on Friday afternoon in Moscow, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh announced Wednesday.

The funeral will be held at a church in Moscow's southeast Maryino district. The burial is to be at a nearby cemetery.

"Alexei's funeral will be held in the Church of the Icon of the Mother of God "Quench My Sorrows" in Maryino on March 1 at 14.00. Come in advance. The funeral will be held at the Borisovskoye cemetery," Yarmysh wrote in Russian on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Navalnaya steps up to a new role after Navalny's death

Navalnaya, who had long steered clear of the spotlight, has stepped up to a new role following Navalny's death in a remote penal colony in the Russian Arctic on February 16.

In a lengthy video she released three days later, Navalnaya blamed Putin for her husband's death, saying: "Putin killed half of me, half of my heart, half of my soul."

"But I have the other half left, and it's telling me that I don't have the right to give up," she said during the 9-minute address, adding: "I will continue Alexei Navalny's work, I will continue the struggle for our country."

Russian authorities have denied any role in Navalny's death, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying the accusation was "unfounded" and "insolent."

She and Navalny were married for more than 20 years, and she was at his side as he helped lead the biggest protests in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

