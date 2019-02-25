 Yemen: Donors pledge $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid | News | DW | 26.02.2019

News

Yemen: Donors pledge $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid

With more money pledged than last year, the UN hailed the aid drive as a "success." The top donations came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — countries directly involved in Yemen's devastating conflict.

A girl stands near a hut in an improvised camp for internally displaced people in Yemen (Reuters/K. Abdullah)

A United Nations conference secured $2.6 billion (€2.3 billion) in pledges on Tuesday to aid the millions of people facing starvation in war-torn Yemen.

The pledges were up by 30 percent from the amount secured during last year's aid drive.

"Today's pledging conference can be considered a success," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in Geneva at the end of the day-long conference.

An estimated 24 million people, or 80 percent of Yemen's population, is in need of humanitarian aid, with 10 million people "just one step away from famine," he added.

The aid drive saw the European Union pledge $182 million while Germany promised $114 million.

The UN is seeking a total of $4.2 billion for the entire year and expects more donations in the next several months.

Read more:  In Yemen war, coalition forces rely on German arms and technology

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses an aid drive for Yemen in Geneva, Switzerland (Getty Images/F. Coffrini)

Responding to criticism about Saudi donations, Guterres said: "We are not disregarding the war that exists"

Aid groups criticize Saudi donations

Some of the top donations at the conference came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which said they would contribute $500 million each while Kuwait said it would give $150 million.

Although the three countries pledged millions in aid, their Western-backed militaries are deeply involved in Yemen's conflict — a fact criticized by aid organizations outside the UN.

"Ironically, many of these donor governments are also involved in the war, which is both driving massive humanitarian needs and obstructing the delivery of humanitarian assistance," Doctors Without Borders said in a statement.

According to the latest figures from the UN Human Rights Office, attacks by the Saudi-led coalition have killed nearly 4,600 out of the 7,000 civilians who are confirmed to have died in the war.

"While billions are spent on bombs and weapons bringing death and destruction, much less is made available to save lives of Yemeni civilians," Mohamed Abdi, who manages the Yemen operations of the Norwegian Refugee Council said.

  • Tribesmen loyal to Houthi rebels mobilize in Sanaa

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    War: The 'root cause' of Yemen's disasters

    The UN has identified conflict as the "root cause" of Yemen's crises. More than 10,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in 2014 when Shiite Houthi rebels launched a campaign to capture the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition launched a deadly campaign against the rebels, one that has been widely criticized by human rights groups for its high civilian death toll.

  • A malnourished child lies in a bed waiting to receive treatment at a therapeutic feeding center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Fighting keeps food from the famished

    The conflict has prevented humanitarian aid from reaching large parts of the civilian population, resulting in 60 percent of the country's 28 million people being classified as "food insecure." At least 2.2 million children are acutely malnourished, according to the UN World Food Program. UN chief Antonio Guterres has urged the Security Council to pressure warring parties to allow aid in.

  • A woman of the Muhammasheen tribe holds her child in a camp for displaced persons

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Displacement: Converging crises

    More than 2 million people have been displaced by conflict, including marginalized communities such as the "Muhammasheen," a minority tribe that originally migrated from Africa. Despite the civil war, many flee conflict in Somalia and head to Yemen, marking the convergence of two major migration crises in the Middle East nation. Yemen hosts more than 255,000 Somali refugees, according to UNHCR.

  • Nurses attend to a boy who is suspected of being infected with cholera

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Cholera: A deadly epidemic

    As of October 2017, the number of suspected cholera cases exceeded more than 750,000, and at least 2,135 people had died from the waterborne bacterial infection in Yemen in ten months, said the WHO. Although cholera can be easily treated, it can kill within hours when untreated. By October 2018, over 10,000 cases of cholera were being treated weekly.

  • A Yemeni man holds a photo of a child who allegedly died after being injured in a drone strike

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Unsuspecting victims of the'war on terror'

    In Yemen, violence goes beyond civil conflict: It is considered a strategic front in the war on terrorism. The country serves as the operational base for al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, dubbed the "most dangerous" terrorist group before the rise of the "Islamic State." The US routinely uses drones to target al-Qaida leadership. However, civilians have often been killed in the operations.

  • A young boy who lost his leg due to Yemen's conflict uses a prosthetic limb at a government-run rehabilitation center

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Children's fate: Future marred by tragedy

    In a country paralyzed by conflict, children are one of the most at-risk groups in Yemen. More than 11 million children require humanitarian aid, according to the UN humanitarian coordination agency. The country's education system is "on the brink of collapse," while children are dying of "preventable causes like malnutrition, diarrhea and respiratory tract infections," the agency said in October.

  • Yemeni men are silhouetted against a large representation of the Yemeni flag.

    Yemen: An ever-worsening crisis

    Peace: An elusive future

    Despite several attempts at UN-backed peace talks, the conflict continues to rage on. Saudi Arabia has vowed to continue supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. On the other hand, Houthi rebels have demanded the formation of a unity government in order to move forward on a political solution. But neither side appears ready to compromise.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Guterres: 'What we want is to end the war'

When asked how he reconciles donations from members in the Saudi-led coalition with their involvement in the war, Guterres refrained from criticism.

"We are not disregarding the war that exists, and the fact that a number of countries ... have had a direct impact on that war," Guterres told a news conference. "And obviously what we want is to end the war, and to end all the consequences of the war."

"Independently of that, today we are at a pledging conference to address humanitarian needs," he added.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE entered the conflict in 2015 to back the Yemeni government against Iran-aligned Houthi rebels.

rs/amp (AP, dpa)

