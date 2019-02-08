 Yellow vests look to capitalize on protest momentum | News | DW | 09.02.2019

News

Yellow vests look to capitalize on protest momentum

As President Macron's approval bounces back, yellow vest protesters hope to convert notoriety into electoral success. The movement has brought hundreds of thousands of people out into the streets across France.

Protestors in Paris

At least one demonstrator was injured as France's yellow vest protests entered their 13th week on Saturday. At least 10 protesters were arrested after scuffles broke out with police near the Palais Bourbon, where the National Assembly meets.

Officers said they used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd after people began to throw debris at riot police.

The protests have brought hundreds of thousands of people out onto the streets all over France. Initially called to voice opposition to President Emmanuel Macron's planned tax hikes on fuel, they brought roads, businesses, and even the government to its knees for a time. Scores of people have been injured and hundreds arrested since the protests began in November.

Macron bounces back

However, the demonstrations appeared to be losing steam as Macron acquiesced to some demands and has embarked on a nationwide town hall tour to learn more about people's grievances. Recent polls have suggested that his approval rating is back on the rise.

At the same time, some yellow vest participants have been looking to capitalize on the movement's momentum and turn it into electoral success, which could prove tricky as they are very loosely organized and have no specific leadership organization.

To that end, some yellow vest demonstrators met with Italy's populist Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio, who said he offered them advice on turning a citizen's movement into a political party. The meeting touched off a row between France and Italy, marking a low point in relations between the two founding EU nations since the end of the Second World War. On Friday, Di Maio refused to apologize and accused Macron of playing "political games."

es/sms (AP, AFP)

