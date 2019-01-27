 Paris: ′Red scarves′ march against ′yellow vest′ violence | News | DW | 27.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Paris: 'Red scarves' march against 'yellow vest' violence

Thousands of people wearing red scarves have marched through Paris to denounce rioting and vandalism during recent "yellow vest" protests. The anti-government movement has grown since its first rally 11 weeks ago.

A red scarf protester in Paris

More than 10,000 counterdemonstrators gathered in the French capital on Sunday to condemn acts of violence by members of the "yellow vest" movement.

Weekly yellow vest protests have been taking place across France since November, drawing tens of thousands of people unhappy with President Emmanuel Macron's government. While the rallies have mostly been peaceful, they have occasionally resulted in vandalism, street fires and clashes with riot police.

Read moreFrench media decry 'yellow vest' attacks as protesters criticize press

Clashes erupted between the police and the movement of yellow vests in Paris

Yellow vest protests in Paris have descended into scuffles with riot police

Sunday's rival demonstration advanced peacefully in the rain through eastern Paris to the Bastille monument. Many in the crowd wore red scarves and brandished signs with slogans like "Stop the violence" and "Hands off my Republic."

A nursing manager who gave her name as Marie-Line told the Agence France-Presse news agency she believed the yellow vests had just cause to "grumble," but came "to say that this verbal and physical violence must stop."

"We don't share all the demands expressed by the yellow vest movement, for instance demands about overthrowing the government, brutalizing institutions," said Laurent Segnis, a member of Macron's centrist Republic on the Move party, speaking with The Associated Press.

Read moreFrance's 'yellow vest' protesters block major route to Spain

Watch video 02:52
Now live
02:52 mins.

Macron begins national dialogue

11 weeks of marches

Around 2,000 people have been injured in 11 weeks of yellow vest marches, while 10 have died in road incidents related to protest blockades. 

The yellow vest movement, named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists are required to have in their cars in case of emergency, initially formed to protest against fuel tax hikes. But it has since come to represent wider discontent with Macron's policies, which many see as favoring the rich.

In an effort to quell the unrest, Macron has offered concessions and launched a series of public debates to allow people to voice their frustrations.

The latest yellow vest protest on Saturday was attended by some 69,000 people nationwide, a lower turnout than in previous weeks, according to the French Interior Ministry. About 4,000 were in Paris, where protesters clashed with police.

Prominent activist Jerome Rodrigues was injured in the confrontation. Rodrigues said he was hit in the eye by a police rubber bullet, an anti-riot weapon that has become highly controversial in France. Police, who were wearing body cameras for the first time on Saturday, said they were investigating the incident.

Read moreFrance plans tougher laws to counter yellow vest protests

Watch video 01:31
Now live
01:31 mins.

'Yellow vest' protests continue in France

nm/cmk (Reuters, AP, AFP)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it here.

DW recommends

France plans tougher laws to counter yellow vest protests

France has said it plans to ban participation in unauthorized demonstrations in an effort to counter the ongoing yellow vest movement. The government is scrambling to put an end to the increasingly violent protests. (08.01.2019)  

France's 'yellow vest' protesters block major route to Spain

Toll booths on the A9 motorway were blocked by demonstrators for several hours. However, fewer than 2,000 people turned out across Paris to protest against rising living costs and the government's pro-business stance. (22.12.2018)  

Prophet of depressing times: Michel Houellebecq releases 'yellow vest' novel

After hailing Trump as "one of the best American presidents" ever, France's controversial author is back with a new novel, Serotonin, which combines pornography and prescient depictions of the "yellow vest" protests. (08.01.2019)  

French media decry 'yellow vest' attacks as protesters criticize press

Attacks on reporters by France's so-called yellow vest protesters are an expression of long-simmering anger. They want the media to change, while journalists say the demonstrators also need to do some soul-searching. (26.01.2019)  

France: Emmanuel Macron begins 'grand debate' tour

The French president encouraged people to list their grievances and propose changes to the nation's economy during a "great debate." The tour is aimed at quelling the "yellow vest" movement. (16.01.2019)  

Macron responds to 'yellow vests' with call for national 'debate'

French President Emmanuel Macron penned a letter calling on citizens to turn "anger into solutions." Far-right politician Marine Le Pen accused Macron of "blindness" in his handling of the "yellow vest" rallies. (14.01.2019)  

France: Thousands of police mobilize for 9th 'yellow vests' protests

Authorities fired tear gas and water cannons in Paris during scuffles between police and protesters. President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a three-month public debate have done little to assuage anger. (12.01.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Yellow vest' protests continue in France  

Macron begins national dialogue  

Related content

Frankreich Gelbwesten | Protest in Paris

French media decry 'yellow vest' attacks as protesters criticize press 26.01.2019

Attacks on reporters by France's so-called yellow vest protesters are an expression of long-simmering anger. They want the media to change, while journalists say the demonstrators also need to do some soul-searching.

Frankreich Gelbwesten | Protest & Ausschreitungen in Paris

Inside Europe: France's Great Debate over the yellow vest crisis 21.01.2019

The French government has kicked off a nationwide public discussion called the Great Debate. It's one way the government is trying to find solutions to the social crisis France is facing after two months of yellow vest protests. Protests are continuing despite concessions by President Macron. Jake Cigainero spoke to some yellow vests at a roundabout near Rouen in Normandy and sends this report.

Frankreich Macron Auftakt Bürgerdebatte in Grand Bourgtheroulde

France: Emmanuel Macron begins 'grand debate' tour 16.01.2019

The French president encouraged people to list their grievances and propose changes to the nation's economy during a "great debate." The tour is aimed at quelling the "yellow vest" movement.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 