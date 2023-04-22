  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
A bullet hole in a window in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum
Evidence of fighting in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum this weekImage: Omer Erdem/AA/picture alliance
PoliticsSudan

Worries mount among Sudan's neighbors as clashes continue

Martina Schwikowski
36 minutes ago

South Sudan, Chad and Egypt all depend on stability in their neighbor Sudan, whether it’s for economic, humanitarian or security reasons.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QRVx

"Sudan is at the center of long-lasting permanent crises. It is characterized by frequent armed conflicts," Marina Peter, founder of the Sudan and South Sudan Forum, tells DW.

"When a conflict breaks out in one of these countries, be it Egypt, Libya, Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea or — looking across the Red Sea — Saudi Arabia, the neighboring country is always affected as well."

For the last week in Sudan, already politically unstable for years, the two most powerful generals and their units have been fighting for control. The outbreak of violence between forces loyal to the head of the army — Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the country's de facto ruler — and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, who commands the paramilitary RSF group, only increases the risk of destabilizing the region, Peter says.

South Sudan worries about oil revenue

All of these countries depend on good relations with Sudan, she adds, but especially South Sudan, which declared independence from the north in 2011. Since then, different ethnic groups have been vying for power, sparking a civil war in the young state by 2013 that resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths.

A group of UN troops in South Sudan in 2018
UN troops in South Sudan in 2018Image: Sam Mednick/AP Photo/picture alliance

Of the approximately 11 million South Sudanese, several million have been internally displaced or fled to neighboring countries. The war has been officially over since 2020, but peace is fragile: "To this day, there is still fighting between rebels in various places in South Sudan," Peter says.

Still, a shared history strongly connects people in both countries, says Gerrit Kurtz from the Africa and Middle East research group at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin. "Many people from both countries live or stay in each other's countries, including refugees, and of course there are also close political and economic ties," Kurtz told DW.

Sudan: Renewed fighting despite truce

South Sudan relies on foreign currency from crude oil sales, which comprises around 95% of public revenue, he adds. Sudan is crucial to these exports, as the oil pipeline runs through Sudan to the Red Sea. The government of South Sudan therefore has a strong interest in ensuring that this connection remains in place, Kurtz says.

But the government is itself at odds — a situation in which RSF leader Daglo has previously acted as a mediator. "And now that this is no longer the case, and somehow the South Sudanese parties are also trying to position themselves with regard to the conflict in the north, this could now also lead to explosions of violence in South Sudan," Kurtz warns.

Humanitarian crisis in Chad

Chad's military reported that on Monday it disarmed 320 paramilitary fighters from Sudan who crossed the border. But it is mostly civilians who are now on the move. Refugees from contested areas in western Sudan have already arrived in Chad, the country's Communication Minister Aziz Mahamat Saleh tells DW. And this is despite the fact that the 1,500-kilometre border with Sudan has been closed.

Chad has a culture of hospitality and cannot hermetically seal its border, Saleh says. "We appeal to international partners to support us in this humanitarian crisis on the horizon,” he adds.

The country is already hosting more than 500,000 refugees, Saleh says, adding that he fears an ongoing war could have a lasting impact on the entire Sahel region, including trade between the two neighbors.

Traditionally, there has been a lot of border traffic between Chad and Sudan, such as the flow of herders grazing their flocks on both sides of the border. While relations deteriorated during the Darfur conflict, they have since recovered.

A common interest in stability

Egypt also has a long history with Sudan, and not just as a trading partner. Way back in the Pharaonic era, Sudan was part of Egypt and called itself Nubia. For a short time, however, the Nubians also ruled Egypt, and later both countries were under British colonial rule.

Egypt and Sudan have similar cultures, and the relationship of some Sudanese elites is close with Egypt, Kurtz says: "Many have studied in Egypt and the armed forces have been trained there or have had regular training in Egypt," Kurtz says. When the recent conflict broke out, members of the Egyptian Air Force were in Sudan for training. According to Sudanese officials, 177 were evacuated back to Egypt.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Guba, Ethiopia
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in Ethiopia has also raised tension in the regionImage: Amanuel Sileshi/AFP/Getty Images

The military regime in Egypt tends to see Sudan's military government as an ally. "Relations are close, especially on the side of the armed forces and the military," Kurtz says.

Another factor is the dispute over Nile River water, which has become more acute since Ethiopia has been damming upstream to power its giant GERD hydroelectric plant. Egypt wants to "bring Sudan into its own camp in the conflict," Kurtz says. There have been halting negotiations between the three nations for years, but a treaty hasn't materialized.

Even with such uncertainty in the background, early in the current conflict between Sudan's military and the RSF, Egypt and South Sudan both offered to mediate which is just further proof that Sudan's neighbours have a common interest in its stability.

This article originally appeared in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Sudan updates: Army prepares to evacuate foreign diplomats

Sudan updates: Army prepares to evacuate foreign diplomats

The Sudanese army has agreed to help extract US, UK, Chinese and French diplomats out of the country. The fighting continued into the weekend breaking yet another temporary cease-fire. DW has the latest.
Conflicts1 hour ago
Fleeing civilians in Sudan's capital, Khartoum

Sudan updates: Fighting persists despite fresh cease-fire

Sudan updates: Fighting persists despite fresh cease-fire

The army announced it had backed a 72-hour cease-fire, which the RSF had also announced agreeing to. Meanwhile, the US and EU are studying options of evacuating their citizens. DW has the latest.
Conflicts20 hours ago
Smoke billowing over the rooftops of Khartoum

Sudan: Trapped civilians organize relief online

Sudan: Trapped civilians organize relief online

As the fighting rages on between Sudan's rival generals, Khartoum residents sheltering inside their homes have come together on social media to pool aid and support. Medics have joined the efforts.
PoliticsApril 20, 2023
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A bullet hole in a window in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum

Worries mount among Sudan's neighbors as clashes continue

Politics36 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Afrika MSF Nigeria Maiduguri

Nigeria's malnourished children

Nigeria's malnourished children

Politics4 hours ago03:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

BG Japan 80 ist das neue 50

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

For Japan's senior soccer players, 80 is the new 50!

Sports6 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

heat pump outside a house

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

How Germany plans to phase out oil and gas heating

Society3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The flags of the EU, Moldova, and Ukraine

Moldova: EU membership negotiations and Russian propaganda

Moldova: EU membership negotiations and Russian propaganda

Politics1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

CatastropheApril 20, 202301:21 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

ScienceApril 21, 202302:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man swimming to shore while pulling a raft loaded with conch shells

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Bahamas: Sea snails make themselves scarce in paradise

Nature and Environment3 hours ago7 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage