Germany

World leaders weigh in as Merkel era comes to an end

After 16 years in office, Chancellor Angela Merkel will soon step down from the political stage. Many fellow leaders past and present have commented on her remarkable tenure, and said she will have a lasting impact.

  • Angela Merkel and Barack Obama at the 2015 G7 summit in Germany

    Former US President Barack Obama: 'A debt of gratitude'

    In a video message to the chancellor at her likely last EU summit, Obama said: "Your beloved people and the entire world owe you a debt of gratitude for taking the high ground for so many years." He praised the German leader's ability to place her principles above "any narrow definition of self-interest," an apparent reference to her relatively liberal stance during the 2015 refugee crisis.

  • Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron

    French President Emmanuel Macron: '16 years of commitment' to Europe

    Merkel's closest ally in Europe tweeted in October of Merkel's "commitment" and "determination" to lead Europe through many tough times, including the coronavirus pandemic. "Thank you, dear Angela, for the struggles you have led for our Europe. A tweet will not suffice to summarize 16 years of commitment."

  • Angela Merkel and Joe Biden in the Oval Office in 2021

    US President Joe Biden: A 'great friend'

    Vice president under Obama and current US commander-in-chief, Joe Biden's relationship with Merkel is warm and collegial. Biden called her "a great friend, a personal friend and a friend of the United States" and hailed her "strong, principled leadership." Between the two presidencies was the frosty one-term interlude of Donald Trump, with whom she rarely saw eye to eye.

  • Jean-Claude Juncker and Angela Merkel

    Former EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker: She 'anchored Germany in Europe'

    The Luxembourgish politician Juncker, with whom she worked for many years, has spoken of their disagreements but also their common commitment to the EU. "She definitely anchored Germany in Europe. She made it clear to the German citizens that Europe is a part of the German 'raison d'etat,' and that's her major legacy because, after her, there will be no chancellor not being pro-European."

  • Charles Michel and Angela Merkel

    EU Council President Charles Michel: 'You are a monument'

    EU leaders have been effusive in their praise for the outgoing chancellor. EU Council President Charles Michel told Merkel: "You are a monument. The European Council without Angela is like Rome without the Vatican or Paris without the Eiffel Tower." The Belgian politician said that he and his colleagues would miss her wisdom and guidance in difficult times as they navigated "our European project."

  • Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson: 'Truly historic commitment'

    The Brexit proponent has been a trying counterpart for Merkel in recent years. Yet at her UK visit in July, he told Merkel: "Your scientific expertise has been instrumental in guiding the global response to the pandemic." He also praised her diplomatic skill: "I want to thank you for your truly historic commitment to not just the UK-German relationship but to global diplomacy more generally."

  • Angela Merkel and Tony Blair in 2005

    Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair: 'A remarkable achievement'

    If Blair had had his way, the United Kingdom would not have left the European Union. Despite the rocky Brexit process, Merkel has presided over many challenges to the bloc. The ex-premier lauded her steady course in recent years: "It is still a remarkable achievement to hold Europe together in this most difficult set of years Europe went through."

  • Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg

    Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg: 'She was a haven of calm'

    The newly-named Austrian head of government, after his predecessor Sebastian Kurz stepped down amid allegations of corruption, has known Merkel for years in his former role as foreign minister. "She will leave a gap. She was a haven of calm. And she was undoubtedly a great European."

  • Angela Merkel and Mateusz Morawiecki

    Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki: 'Always stayed in dialogue'

    Merkel has always attached great importance to close cooperation with her eastern neighbor, Poland, which was not always possible due to differences of opinion, for example on refugee policy. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said during Merkel's farewell visit: "Despite many difficult issues, we have always remained in dialogue, for which I thank you."

  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Angela Merkel

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: A 'friend' and 'dear chancellor'

    Merkel had a lot of problems with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, not least in questions of human rights. However, he praised the "friend" and "dear chancellor" as an experienced politician who always had a "sensible and solution-oriented approach." In fact, Merkel has often sought talks with Erdogan, not least on refugee policy.

  • Angela Merkel and Xi Jinping

    Chinese Premier Xi Jinping: Merkel is 'China's old friend'

    Merkel has always been an ardent admirer of the rise of China; only toward the end of her chancellorship did she become more skeptical. Xi Jinping, the general secretary of China's Communist Party and the country's head of state, said goodbye to her on a video link and referred to her as "China's old friend." This dubious honor was also bestowed on Vladimir Putin, Fidel Castro and Robert Mugabe.

  • Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin: 16 years in power 'remarkable'

    Russian President Putin's assessment of Merkel is rather poor. "She was in power for 16 years, which is remarkable," he said recently when asked if he would miss her, noting that she was able to run again — the answer of a power politician. This photo shows the two of them in 2007, when Putin let his unleashed Labrador sniff around during a visit by Merkel, who is known to be afraid of dogs.

  • An exhibition at the George W. Bush Center in Dallas, featuring his painting of Angela Merkel

    Former US President George W. Bush: 'Class and dignity'

    Merkel once visited Bush on his ranch in Texas. And the former president — who now mainly avoids politics and sticks to art — has painted Merkel. Bush recently told DW: "Merkel brought class and dignity to a very important position; [she] made very hard decisions, and did so with what's best for Germany, and did so based upon principle."


Angela Merkel has served as Germany's chancellor since 2005. In that long time she has worked with four US presidents, four French presidents and five British prime ministers, along with many other world leaders. She has maintained warm relations with several of her international counterparts, while with others the ties remained chilly. With her departure from the chancellery on the horizon, Merkel has received a considerable praise and recognition.

