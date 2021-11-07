World leaders weigh in as Merkel era comes to an end

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
After 16 years in office, Chancellor Angela Merkel will soon step down from the political stage. Many fellow leaders past and present have commented on her remarkable tenure, and said she will have a lasting impact.
Angela Merkel has served as Germany's chancellor since 2005. In that long time she has worked with four US presidents, four French presidents and five British prime ministers, along with many other world leaders. She has maintained warm relations with several of her international counterparts, while with others the ties remained chilly. With her departure from the chancellery on the horizon, Merkel has received a considerable praise and recognition.