SportsAustralia

World Cup success a model for Australia's Indigenous players

Tom Gennoy Gold Coast
48 minutes ago

At the Women's World Cup, co-hosts Australia are preparing to face England in the semi-finals on Wednesday. There's hope that the Matildas' success in the tournament will inspire more girls to play the game, particularly from Indigenous communities.

Tom Gennoy
Tom Gennoy Reporter@TG94__
