World Cup: Football fever grips Vietnamese-Australian kids

SoccerAustraliaWorld Cup: Football fever grips Vietnamese-Australian kids To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSoccerAustraliaJanek Speight52 minutes ago52 minutes agoVietnam are taking part in their first Women's World Cup ever, inspiring a whole new generation of young footballers. DW's Janek Speight visited a Vietnamese grassroots academy in Australia, where barriers and stereotypes are being broken down.https://p.dw.com/p/4UP9cAdvertisement