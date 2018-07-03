 World Cup 2018: What do Germany fans do now? | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

World Cup 2018: What do Germany fans do now?

After watching their team exit in the group stages at the World Cup in Russia, Germany fans are now left with the unusual conundrum of what to do now. Go on that summer holiday sooner? Support another team?

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Deutschland verliert gegen Südkorea - Enttäuschung (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

Now that Germany fans have had time to wipe away the tears and deal with the unusual feeling of seeing a World Cup quarterfinal bracket without their country, what do they do now?

Of course, life goes on - but, for the next 11 days, so does World Cup football. What are Germany fans going to do while the rest of the world jumps around in excitement and angst as the World Cup comes to a conclusion?

An online survey run by Rheinische Post asked over 5,000 people whether they would keep watching the tournament now that Germany were out. Only 42 percent said they would continue to watch the World Cup without Germany, while nearly 20 percent said they were less likely to watch. A strong 12 percent said they would definitely not be watching.

Of those who do stay and watch, is cheering on another team allowed? Well, according to the same survey, 41 percent said they wanted the next world champion to be from Europe. Clearly there aren't many Germany fans sympathizing with Brazil, Uruguay or Russia then.

Time to cheer for England?

Weekly news magazine Stern also ran a survey asking Germany fans who they would support in the absence of the Germany team. Twenty five percent of those asked said they would cheer for Belgium, 15 percent for Croatia, and 10 percent said they would support England.

Unsurprisingly not many fans felt sympathy for Germany and their surprising exit. Schadenfreunde was high, as a mini survey by psychologist Lea Boecker from Cologne University revealed. Boecker asked 131 foreign fans, mostly from England, just two days after Germany's exit from the tournament and found that glee at Germany's exit was high. "Failure by people or groups with a high status who appear dominant" is one of the main causes for schadenfreude. Clearly, for some the underdog is preferred to the favorite.

Whoever wins, this summer has certainly gone differently to the way Germany fans would have hoped. Time will tell whether they'll be any happier at the end of the tournament.

DW recommends

World Cup 2018: Germany exit at group stage after shock South Korea loss

Two late South Korean goals have sent Germany crashing out of World Cup 2018 at the group stage after another poor display. The reigning champions finish bottom of Group F, while Sweden and Mexico make the last 16. (27.06.2018)  

Related content

Fußball WM 2018 Spanien vs Russland

World Cup 2018: Hosts Russia eliminate Spain on penalties 01.07.2018

Russia are through to the quarterfinals of their own World Cup after eliminating 2010 winners Spain on penalties. The game finished 1-1 after Spain struggled to break down the resolute hosts.

Joachim Löw

Joachim Löw to remain Germany coach 03.07.2018

Joachim Löw has decided to carry on as head coach of Germany. Löw had received a vote of confidence from the German FA despite the defending World Cup champions being knocked out at the group stage.

Titelbilder für die neue Kolumne von WM-Experte Kevin Kuranyi

Kevin Kuranyi: All of Russia is riding on a wave of euphoria 02.07.2018

Former Germany striker Kevin Kuranyi has been surprised by the enthusiasm that the Russian national team has shown in the host nation. In his DW column, he also weighs in on the future of Germany coach Joachim Löw.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 