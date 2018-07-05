 World Cup 2018: Free-scoring Belgium out to defy the odds against Brazil | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.07.2018

Sports

World Cup 2018: Free-scoring Belgium out to defy the odds against Brazil

A golden generation takes on the World Cup's golden boys when Belgium meet Brazil in Kazan. It is a clash that pits the best attack against the joint-best defense as both look to progress to the semifinals.

Fußball WM 2018 Brasilien vs Mexiko Torjubel (Reuters/M. Dalder)

Brazil's legacy at the World Cup is built on stylish attacking football and technically-gifted individuals. In the current rendition of the summer showpiece event though, the five-time winners have been more concerned with defense than attack.

Read more: Germany getting knocked out was good for Brazil

New look under Tite

Their use of a zonal marking strategy has seen them face just five shots on target in four games.

"We mark the sectors," head coach Tite, told reporters at the prematch press conference. 

"We don't mark individually. You don't run around and mark each player. We aggressively mark each sector of the pitch, which is why we block so many shots and so many crosses," added the coach, who is to hand center-back Miranda the captain's armband as part of his rotation policy. 

Read more: Neymar leads Brazil past Mexico

Tite's charges have conceded just one goal so far in Russia, fewer than any other side apart from Uruguay, but free-scoring Belgium will give their back line a thorough test when the teams meet in Kazan on Friday.

Belgium's biggest test   

The Red Devils have netted 12 times in Russia, more than any other side, and became the first team to come from two goals down in a knockout-stage match to win for 48 years as they beat Japan 3-2. That being said, head coach Roberto Martinez knows his side will have their hands full with Neymar and Co.

Fußball WM 2018 Belgien vs Japan Tor (Reuters/T. Hanai)

Belgium left it late, scoring with the last kick of the game to beat Japan in the quarterfinals.

"There is no margin for error. If we give Brazil a chance, they will take it," Martinez said. "I think it will be the match of the tournament. We know what we are capable of but Brazil are the favorites. It's a dream match for our players, they were born to play in a game like this."

Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku et al are seen as Belgium's golden generation, their best hope of ending their 32-year absence from the semifinals of world football's most prestigious competition. If they can unlock Brazil's backline and keep Neymar and Co. quiet, this may indeed be their time.

jt/pfd  (dpa,Reuters)

  • Russland, Spartak Stadium: WM 2018: Kolumbien - England (picture-alliance/T. Goode)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Penalty hero

    England finally won a penalty shoot-out at a major tournament, thanks to Eric Dier (pictured above) and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. After a dramatic Round of 16 game, Gareth Southgate's side made history.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Belgien vs Japan Tor 3:2 (Reuters/T. Hanai)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Comeback complete

    Nacer Chadli finishes off a swift move that started with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to score Belgium's third goal against Japan deep into time added on in their last 16 clash in Rostov Arena. This completed Belgium's comeback after they had gone down 2-0 in the 52nd minute.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Kroatien vs Dänemark Sieg Jubel (Reuters/C. Barria)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Heroic shot stopper

    Ivan Rakitic scored for Croatia to win the penalty shootout over Denmark, which put the Balkan nation through to the quarterfinals, but it was Danijel Subasic who was the real hero, stopping three shots in the shootout.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Spanien vs Russland (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Hometown hero

    Russian goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev stopped two in the penalty shootout to send Spain packing. Here he stops Iago Aspas' effort, his second save, which sent the Cinderella host nation through to the quarterfinals.

  • FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 | Achtelfinale | Uruguay vs. Portugal | Ronaldo & Cavani (Reuters/M. Sezer)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    A helping hand

    Edinson Cavani provided the two goals Uruguay would need to get past Portugal in the round of 16, but in the 74th minute he was forced to hobble off injured. Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo rushed over to help him off. A sporting gesture? Perhaps. But with Uruguay in the lead, maybe CR7 was just making sure there was no time-wasting on Cavani's part.

  • FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Senegal vs Kolumbien (Reuters/M. Brindicci)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Major blow

    Some moments are memorable for the wrong reasons. Colombian fans would love to forget this one. James Rodriguez limps off the pitch injured after half an hour of play in his country's last group stage match against Senegal. Even without their biggest star, Colombia won the match to finish top of Group H.

  • FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Deutschland vs. Südkorea | Jubel Südkorea (0:2) (Reuters/J. Sibley)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    South Korea eliminate Germany

    Son Heung-Min wheels away in delight after doubling South Korea's lead in the dying moments of their Group F clash with Germany in Kazan. The win sent Germany crashing out in the opening round of a World Cup for the first time since 1938. A devastating loss for the reigning world champions.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Nigeria vs Argentinien Tor 0:1 Messi (Getty Images/A. Morton)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Messi finally arrives in Russia

    It all happened in a matter of seconds, but it was the moment football fans around the world had been waiting for. Ever Banega supplied the pin-point pass and, two sublime touches later, Lionel Messi was picking out the top corner with his weaker foot. After being late to the party in the group stages, Argentina's star man has a chance to make amends with France to come in the Round of 16.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Australien v Peru Tor 0:2 (Reuters/M. Rossi)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Guerrero's crowning moment

    After having a doping ban temporarily lifted in order to feature at the World Cup in Russia, Paolo Guerrero assisted Peru's first and scored their second in a 2-0 win over Australia. It was a true captain's performance, helping Peru secure their first World Cup win since beating Iran back in 1978.

  • Russland WM 2018 l Iran vs Portugal 0:1 - verschossener Elfmeter von Ronaldo (Reuters/I. Alvarado)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Ronaldo's emotional rollercoaster

    Cristiano Ronaldo was at the heart of a series of VAR incidents as Portugal drew 1-1 with Iran, finishing as runners-up in Group B. CR7 had a penalty saved by Ali Beiranvand and also picked up a yellow following a review as Iran's players called for him to be sent off for an incident with Morteza Pouraliganji. A tough end to a what had been a glittering group stage campaign.

  • Russland WM 2018 England gegen Panama (Reuters/M. Childs)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Striking from the spot

    Harry Kane scored a first-half hat trick for England in their 6-1 win over Panama in Group G. The Tottenham Hotspur striker already has five goals in the tournament, putting him in the running for the golden boot. Panama also made history scoring their first ever goal at a World Cup courtesy of Felipe Baloy.

  • Russland WM 2018 Deutschland gegen Schweden (Reuters/)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Life in the old dog yet

    Toni Kroos curls home Germany's 95th-minute winner against Sweden. Despite a positive start in Sochi, the same carelessness which had been so costly against Mexico was present again, and Kroos was a major culprit. But the Real Madrid star demonstrated all his experience and class with this free-kick to spare the reigning champions' blushes.

  • Russland WM 2018 l Serbien vs Schweiz – 1:2 Tor Xherdan Shaqiri (Getty Images/C. Rose)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    A game of two halves with a political twist

    Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates his dramatic stoppage time winner over Serbia by making an Albainian eagle gesture with his hands. He and fellow goalscorer Granit Xhaka, who also made the gesture, are of Albanian descent, their families having fleed to Switzerland during the Balkan war. The pair were booed throughout by the match by Serbia fans.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe D Argentinien - Kroatien Lionel Messi (picture-alliance/empics/D. Klein)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Argentina falter in the other group of death

    If Germany have it bad after their defeat to Mexico, Argentina's second match against Croatia put the giants in dire straits. Slumping to a 3-0 defeat, triggered by a goalkeeping howler, Lionel Messi and co. no longer have their group stage fate in their own hands. Messi, 30, has already "retired" briefly from international football once before; if he goes to Qatar, it surely won't be at his peak.

  • Russland WM2018 | Sepp Blatter in Moskau (Getty Images/AFP/V. Maximov)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    A surprise guest

    Disgraced former FIFA president Sepp Blatter made a shock appearance as Portugal beat Morocco 1-0 on Wednesday. The 82-year-old said he was invited to the tournament by Russian President Vladimir Putin. His successor Gianni Infantino was also at the fixture, according to FIFA's list of dignitaries. "I am still president, just suspended," Blatter told Russian channel RT.

  • Russland WM 2018 Russland gegen Ägypten (Reuters/L. Smith)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    The Egyptian king is back

    Less than a month after the Champions League final, when he sustained a shoulder injury that some thought could threaten his World Cup, Mohamed Salah returned to the pitch. Liverpool's Egyptian king first drew a foul that led to a penalty and then converted from the spot. But it was a mere consolation as Egypt lost 3-1 to hosts Russia and lost their chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

  • Russland WM 2018 Tunesien gegen England (Reuters/G. Garanich)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Kane and able

    Harry Kane scored England's first ever second-half stoppage time World Cup goal to give the Three Lions all three points against Tunisia. Kane had given England a deserved early lead before Tunisia equalized with a controversial penalty. But captain Kane popped up again in injury time with a back-post header to win it for Gareth Southgate's team.

  • Fußball WM 2018 Gruppe F Deutschland - Mexiko (Reuters/C. Hartmann)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Beyond Neuer's reach

    Germany lost their first match at a World Cup for the first time since 1982, when West Germany lost 2-1 to Algeria. This time they fell 1-0 to Mexico. Joachim Löw's men were beaten by a better organized and more energetic Mexican side. Even Germany's No. 1, Manuel Neuer, couldn't prevent the defeat.

  • Russland WM 2018 | Islands Fan (Getty Images/AFP/H. Kolbeins)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    A draw that felt like a victory

    Undeterred by the driving rain, Icelandic fans in Reykjakvik followed their team's first-ever World Cup match on large video screens set up in the heart of the capital. After the match, they celebrated their team's 1-1 draw with 2014 finalists Argentina as if it had been a victory.

  • Russland, WM 2018: Gruppe D: Argentinien - Island (Reuters/C. Recine)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Messi misses from the spot

    Superstar Lionel Messi and the rest of the Argentinian national team had their problems with Iceland in their opening match in Group D. The 2014 finalists could only manage a 1-1 draw, and Messi, the five-time world footballer of the year, often looked very ordinary indeed. In the 64th minute, he even failed to score from the penalty spot.

  • WM 2018 | Russland | Marokko - Iran (Reuters/D. Martinez)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Political message

    Shortly before the match between Iran and Morocco kicked off, the Iranian government banned outdoor public gatherings to watch the game. In St. Petersburg, though, Iranian women, who would not be allowed into a stadium in their homeland, took the opportunity to make their view known.

  • Russland, WM 2018: Russland-Saudi Arabien,Tor 2 für Russland durch Denis Cheryshev (Reuters/C. Recine)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Five star hosts

    One of the lowest-profile opening games to grace any World Cup wasn't much of a contest. Russia were far too good for a poor Saudi Arabia side and ran out 5-0 winners. Denis Cheryshev (center) came off the bench to score the second and added another sensational strike in injury time.

  • Russland, WM 2018 Eröffnungsfeier (picture-alliance/TASS/A. Druzhinin)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    "El Gasico"

    The opening fixture of this year's tournament between two of the world's biggest gas exporters, Saudi Arabia and Russia, was ironically dubbed "El Gasico" by some fans. Here, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud chats to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, while Russian President Vladimir Putin watches the action.

  • Russland Fußball WM | Präsident Putin mit Maradona, Pele, Matthäus (picture-alliance/dpa//TASS/M. Metzel)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    Among the stars

    Putin (second from left) also made an appearance before the opening with a plethora of footballing greats. Lothar Matthäus (far left), Pele and Maradona (center), Jay Jay Okocha (far right) and Kanu (back right) were also in attendance.

  • Russland, WM 2018 Eröffnungsfeier, Gruppe A - Russland - Saudi Arabien (picture-alliance/empics/T. Goode)

    World Cup 2018: Memorable moments

    The show starter

    More than 500 local dancers, gymnasts and performers joined pop star Robbie Williams and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina on stage at the tournament's opening ceremony. Shorter than most such events, the 15-minute-long display also featured speeches from Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.


