 World Cup 2018: Croatia defender Domagoj Vida apologizes for pro-Ukraine comments | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

World Cup 2018: Croatia defender Domagoj Vida apologizes for pro-Ukraine comments

Domagoj Vida has apologized for a video posted on social media in which he said "glory to Ukraine" after Croatia's win over Russia. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been high since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

FIFA Russland WM 2018 Russland - Kroatien Vida (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

Croatia defender Domagoj Vida apologized after his team's 2-1 extra time win over England in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday for comments in support of Russia's neighbor Ukraine.

A half an hour into Wednesday's match, spectators in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium began jeering Vida every time he touched the ball. Vida drew the wrath of many Russians for videos posted online in which he said "glory to Ukraine." The video appeared to be recorded after Croatia's penalty shootout victory over Russia.

"I know I made a mistake and I would like to apologize again to Russian people," Vida said in an interview with Rossiya 24 state television, adding that he was bothered by the jeers. 

"I'm sorry. That's life. You have to learn from your mistakes," he said.

'Not intended to offend anyone'

In an earlier statement released by the Croatia's football federation (HNS), Vida, 29,  who played for Dynamo Kyiv from 2013-18, said he did not intend for the message to be a political statement.

"Our intention was not to offend anyone... I sincerely hope that this message will not be understood as anything else but an expression of gratitude to our friends in Ukraine for their support," he said.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine since Russia's annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and its support of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

FIFA, world football's governing body, issued Vida a warning for not adhering to tournament rules about political neutrality. FIFA also fined Ognjen Vukojevic, a member of Croatia's coaching staff who posted one of the videos, 15,000 Swiss francs (€12,900, $15,000) for unsporting behavior. Vukojevic was also sacked by the HNS and had his accreditation for the World Cup revoked.

Vida is expected to be in the stating lineup when Croatia face France in the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday.

Watch video 01:15
Now live
01:15 mins.

It’s a party like no other as Croatia enters finals

dv/pfd (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

How does Croatia's 2018 team compare with the class of '98?

Croatia go in to Wednesday's semifinal against England hoping to go one better than the first side from their country to compete on the global stage. But how do Ivan Rakitic and co. stack up against the class of 1998? (11.07.2018)  

Football scandal casts shadow on Croatia's summer fairy tale

Croatia is euphoric after the country's run to the last four of the World Cup. But problems are being ignored, including scandals surrounding the stars of the national team. Any criticism is considered unpatriotic. (11.07.2018)  

World Cup 2018: Croatia reach first final after Mario Mandzukic extra-time winner against England

Mario Mandzukic scored the winner in the second half of extra time to lift Croatia to their first World Cup final in the country's history. They now move on to face France in the final on Sunday. (11.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

It’s a party like no other as Croatia enters finals  

Related content

Fußball WM 2018 Kroatien vs England

World Cup 2018: Croatia reach first final after Mario Mandzukic extra-time winner against England 11.07.2018

Mario Mandzukic scored the winner in the second half of extra time to lift Croatia to their first World Cup final in the country's history. They now move on to face France in the final on Sunday.

Fußball WM 2018 Schweden - England

World Cup 2018: England's dead ball heroes soar into last four 11.07.2018

Gareth Southgate's young, experimental England side are through to the last-four in Russia. While reduced expectations and a clear tactical plan have worked wonders, much is owed to to their strength from set plays.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 