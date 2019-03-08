 Words that came from the Nazis — and others that surprisingly didn′t | Books | DW | 18.03.2019

Books

Beyond the well-documented vocabulary of the Nazis' racist ideology, author Matthias Heine explores in his book other terms that also emerged during that era. Germany's popular "one-pot meal" is surprisingly among them.

Eintopfsonntag Plakat (cc.by-Unbekannt.SA 4.0)

Journalist and author Matthias Heine looked into the history of 87 loaded terms and expressions that are still used in everyday conversation for his book Verbrannte Wörter: Wo wir noch sprechen wie die Nazis — und wo nicht (Burned words: Where we still talk like the Nazis — and where we don't).

While some of the worst terms, such as "Rassenschande" (racial disgrace), have already practically disappeared from the German vocabulary by now, other words from the Nazi era are still used despite their loaded meaning, the author told DW.  

Heine points out one famous example from last year, when a journalist from the weekly Der Spiegel wrote in a daily newsletter that "Germany's foreign policy should no longer give a preferential treatment to Israel." Her use of the term "Sonderbehandlung" to describe that special treatment triggered controversy, since it is well-known that the word was a Nazi euphemism for mass murder, first used as a code for the killing of mentally ill and disabled patients in hospitals, and later in gas chambers as well.  

Read moreRemembering the 'forgotten victims' of Nazi 'euthanasia' murders

Book cover Matthias Heine Verbrannte Wörter

'Burned Words'

The 'comrades of the party'

Although it's not as loaded, "Parteigenosse" (party comrade) is another term that emerged during the Nazi era. As the single party in power, the National Socialists introduced the expression as a slightly modified version of "Genosse," or comrade, which is often used among left-wing parties and activists.

Shortly after 1945, politicians such as Willy Brandt, Erich Ollenhauer or Kurt Schumacher would probably never have referred to other members of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) as "party comrades," says Matthias Heine, because everyone still had the origin of the word fresh in mind.

Meanwhile, SPD politicians have started addressing each other as "party comrades" again, "which is somewhat ironic," adds the author.

Beyond the well-documented terms related to the Holocaust

Earlier standard works, such as Victor Klemperer's The Language of the Third Reich (1947), Wilhelm Emanuel Süskind's Aus dem Wörterbuch des Unmenschen (From the dictionary of the barbarians;  1968) and Cornelia Schmitz-Berning's Vokabular des Nationalsozialismus (Vocabulary of National Socialism; 2000), have well-documented how Hitler's propaganda altered the German language and how these terms contributed to the Nazis' systematic mass murders.

Heine's selection of words includes terms that don't necessarily have a racist connotation. He mentions, for instance, "Groschengrab," literally the penny grave, a now outdated term that's sometimes ironically used to describe a coin-operated machine or a money pit. The word emerged under the National Socialists to encourage the population to save money. 

Another concept that has largely lost its Third Reich associations is "Eintopf" (a stew, literally "one pot"). The word didn't exist before 1930 but officially started appearing a few years later as part of a Nazi campaign to encourage German families to save money by cooking one-pot meals (as shown in the top picture).

"I found such words often more interesting to explore, since we all know by now what to think of terms such as 'arisch' (Aryan), 'Rassenschande' (racial disgrace) or 'Untermensch' (subhuman)," Heine says.

Read more: Germany's buzzword of the year takes political correctness to task

German words that are analyzed in the book Verbrannte Wörter

A selection of words that appear in Heine's book

'Der,' a stigmatizing article

One of the perhaps more surprising words on Heine's list is the German article "der." The Nazis typically used it to describe a collectivity in the singular form — for example, "der Jude" (the Jew), "der Russe" (the Russian), "der Engländer" (the English), he explains. 

"Der Deutscher," or the German, obviously always had a positive connotation, but apart from that, "When a group was described as an entity using that singular article, you knew that they were threatened," the author says. That approach aimed to eliminate individuality and to dehumanize opponents as entire groups.

Read more: Hitler and the opera: Staging epic works to showcase power

Negative associations

On the other hand, the book also identified German expressions that existed before the 1930s and that are commonly believed to stem from the Nazis. "Bis zur Vergasung" (until gasification) didn't have anything to do with gas chambers; its use is documented before they were built. It rather emerged through students' talk, influenced by their chemistry lessons, just like we'd talk about "ebullition" to describe a violent outburst of emotion. 

Matthias Heine (Martin U. K. Lengemann/WELT)

Author Matthias Heine

Nevertheless, Heine — who provides in his book recommendations as to whether a term should still be used today or not — feels this expression should be kept on the index because of the associations it suggests.

The goal of the author is to sensitize people to the historical connotations of certain words. Although expressions like "Lügenpresse" (lying press), "Staatsfunk" (state radio) and "Schuldkult" (guilt cult) were not coined by the Nazis themselves, they were also used by them and play a major role in the current vocabulary of far-right populists, which is why their meaning and origins should be clear to all.

A person using these words isn't automatically a far-right populist or a Nazi, according to the author, but "if you meet someone on the train who uses one of these words in every sentence, then the probability that he is a right-wing populist is relatively high," says Heine. "And if you use over 80 of these words actively in your vocabulary, then you may actually be a Nazi — or at least you shouldn't be surprised if other people think you are."

  • Leni Riefenstahl behind a camera in 1940 (picture alliance/Keystone)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Hitler's favorite director

    Leni Riefenstahl was among the Nazi filmmakers who tried to redeem their reputations after 1945. She was responsible for filming the Nazi party's massive rallies and was an integral part of the propaganda machine. Anti-Semitism was inseparable from the party's ideology.

  • Atill from Jud Süss with Ferdinand Marian (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Retelling history with anti-Semitic twist

    "Jud Süss," one of the Nazis' most famous propaganda films, which is restricted today, was directed by Viet Harlan in 1940. Harlan tells the historical tale of 18th-century German-Jewish banker Joseph Süss Oppenheimer and places it in the context of anti-Semitic Nazi propaganda. "Jud Süss" was seen by millions of Germans when it was first released.

  • Still from Jud Süss

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Mixing anti-Semitism with 'art'

    In Harlan's film, anti-Semitic prejudices are underlined by the plot and the way the characters are portrayed. The writer Ralph Giordano said, "Jud Süss" was the "most mean-spirited, cruel and refined form of 'artistic anti-Semitism.'" Michael Töteberg wrote, "The film openly mobilizes sexual fears and aggression and instrumentalizes them for anti-Semitic incitement."

  • Director Veit Harlan behind a camera in 1954 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    'The devil's director'

    His biographer once called Veit Harlan "the devil's director," due to his unabashed service to Nazi ideology. Harlan had "qualified" himself to make "Jud Süss" after making his own films with anti-Semitic tendencies in the 1930s. After 1945, the director was able to continue working after going on trial and serving a temporary occupational ban.

  • Still from Jud Suss: Rise and Fall with Moritz Bleibtreu as Goebbels (picture-alliance/dpa/Concorde Filmverleih)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Dealing with propaganda films - in film

    Much was written and said about Viet Harlan and his anti-Semitic film "Jud Süss" after the war. At least one response to Harlan's work was uttered in film form. Director Oskar Roehler dealt with the origin and effect of the propaganda film in his melodramatic, controversial film "Jud Suss: Rise and Fall" (2010).

  • Joseph Goebbels with officers during a film screening in 1936 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Joseph Goebbels pulled the strings

    The Nazis were quick to recognize that cinema could have a powerful effect in swaying the people. Joseph Goebbels and his Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda used the medium to promote their ideologies, including anti-Semitism. Besides feature films like "Jud Süss," cultural and educational films were also made.

  • Still from The Eternal Jew propaganda film from 1939 (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    A so-called documentary

    Another Nazi-made anti-Semitic film was "The Eternal Jew," released just a few months after "Jud Süss" in 1940. The film, made by Fritz Hippler, shows well-known Jewish artists, scenes from the Warsaw Ghetto and images of Jewish religious practices, combining them in a deceitful manner with excerpts from Hitler's speeches and SS marches. The propaganda work was billed as a documentary.

  • Still from Bismarck 1940 (Picture-alliance/akg-images)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Devil in the details

    Most of the propaganda films the Nazis made between 1933 and 1945 used smaller doses of anti-Semitism and were not as overt as "Jud Süss." Some films were even toned down during production. The historical film "Bismarck" (1940) was originally planned as a much more aggressive anti-Semitic propaganda film.

  • Still from The Great Dictator with Charlie Chaplin as Adolf Hitler (AP)

    How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film

    Anti-Semitism from the perspective of Charlie Chaplin

    During the war, Hollywood produced a number of anti-Nazi films that condemned anti-Semitism. Charlie Chaplin humorously portrayed Hitler in "The Great Dictator" in 1940. After the war, Chaplin said he would have acted differently, had he been aware of the extent of the Nazis' extermination policy against the Jews.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (sh)


