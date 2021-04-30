 Women′s World Cup qualifying: Germany to face Portugal and Serbia | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Women's World Cup qualifying: Germany to face Portugal and Serbia

The road to the 2023 women's World Cup will begin in September with Germany up against Portugal, Serbia, Israel, Turkey and Bulgaria. Games will take place either side of next year's delayed European Championship.

Deutschland Frauen Fussball Nationalmannschaft Training | Martina Voss-Tecklenburg und Alexandra Popp

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and forward Alexandra Popp during training in February.

Germany have a tricky-looking group as they bid to qualify for the 2023 women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The two-time winners will face Portugal, Serbia, Israel, Turkey and Bulgaria in Group H between September this year and September 2022.

The winners of the nine European groups qualify directly. The runners-up will take part in playoffs in October 2022 for the remaining two direct spots. The third-best playoff winner will enter the inter-confederation playoffs.

Next July's European Championship will be sandwiched between World Cup qualifying. This is because the women's event was put back a year when the men's version and the Tokyo Olympics had to be postponed from 2020 until 2021 because of the coronavirus.

Germany, who won the world title in 2003 and 2007, are the favorites in the group with none of the others having won international titles. But coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg will be wary with Portugal at their highest-ever world ranking of 29.

mp/mp

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  