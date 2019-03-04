 Women in Senegal left to weather climate change alone | Global Ideas | DW | 06.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Global Ideas

Women in Senegal left to weather climate change alone

Senegalese coastal villages are affected by climate change and overfishing. While many men leave to seek employment abroad, women often stay behind and try to adapt to life between rising sea levels and desertification.

Senegal Fluchtursache Klimawandel (Noel Rojo)

Almata Diagne and four of her six children have taken cover from the sun beneath a makeshift tent on the beach in Ndiébène Gandiol, western Senegal.

The oldest daughter Magat carries her four-month-old sister in a shawl on her back while she helps her mother put the fish they've just bought from a middleman into a bucket. Later, Almata will take them to market in the larger town of Saint-Louis.

Read more -  Senegal's vanishing villages

The average of roughly 10 euros ($11) a day she makes from selling the fish supplements what her husband Babacar Jo is able to send from his salary in Spain. He left for Europe in 2006, when Almata was married to someone else. After they divorced, she and Babacar were able to wed during one of his return visits to Gandiol, but even as man and wife, they rarely see each other. He spends most of the year in Spain, supporting not only his two wives and children but also his parents from afar.

Senegal Fishing migration and climate change in Africa (Noel Rojo)

Fishermen from the coastline villages in Senegal have struggled to maintain their livelihoods in the face of overfishing and climate change. Like Almata's husband Babacar, many have left their villages to seek work elsewhere.

"We receive about 30,000 West African CFA Francs (€46) from him every two to three months,” says Almata, adding that it's hard for him to earn enough money for everybody. She knows she cannot fully rely on him.

Read more - Raising money from catfish in Ghana

"Part of the Senegalese tradition is to support family members," says sociologist Oumoul Khaïry Coulibaly-Tandian, who has co-authored a study on the impacts of environmental change on migration in Senegal. "You have to give money to your mother or sister, even if they're not in need, just to respect tradition. The bonds are stronger with your own family than with your wife."

She told DW that women in rural areas understand they have to work, and "can't just be waiting for the money from their husbands."

Empty waters

Babacar is one of many men who left the small village of Ndiébène Gandiol, where the shoreline is now dotted with abandoned homes that were destroyed by flooding or erosion caused by rising sea levels.

Arona Fall, who works in the nearby national park, has seen the impact that climate change has had on the village. 

"Nowadays, if you dig a well, it's hard to get fresh water. Before, this [part of the village] was a river, but now the river and the ocean have become one because of the rising sea levels."

Before he left, Babacar's livelihood, like that of most villagers, was fishing. Unused boats on the beaches serve as symbols of a defeated industry. Locals say there aren't enough fish anymore.

Read more - Business and migration to shape Merkel's trip to West Africa 

Some blame it on rising temperatures that have driven stocks to cooler waters in the north, while others attribute it to large foreign commercial boats that fish, sometimes illegally, in local waters.

Fish has long been the staple protein in Senegal. The collapse of fish stocks in recent years, reportedly by as much as80 percent in some areas, has led to increased food insecurity. Away from the water, the desert is encroaching further into the village, leaving those who live off the land with little to grow beyond onions and carrots.

Climate change and farming in Senegal. (Noel Rojo)

In the villages around Gandiol, people living off agriculture harvest onions, one of the few things that can still grow in the arid soil. The desert is increasingly encroaching on previously fertile land.

"I want to come back but I don't know when. As there are no fish in the ocean, I'd have nothing to do here,” Mamadou Diakhate told DW while visiting his wife and two children back home. Like Babacar, he was once a fisherman here, but now lives in Spain, which struck a 2006 deal with Senegal, allowing migrants to work legally. Many other men who saw no option but to leave, went to different African countries. 

Precious few choices

Thiaroye sur le Mer, a suburban area on the outskirts of the capital Dakar, is another place where the fishing industry has collapsed.

"Our community depends on fishing but we cannot compete with big, well-equipped foreign boats," says Yayi Bayam Diouf, a woman with experience of the dangers migrants face when they leave Senegal. Her son died on a boat trying to reach Europe.

Migration impacts women and family members in Senegal (Noel Rojo)

Yaym Diouf established an organisation to provide training and microloans for women affected by the migration of family members. The women learn new skills such as making soap or preserved fruit.

After his death, she established the Collective of Women for the Fight Against Illegal Migration in Senegal, which provides training and microloans for women affected adversely by the migration of family members. Those who take part can gain different skills, such as making soap or preserved fruit, thereby generating an income for their families.

As well as working with women, Yayi Bayam Diouf is also trying to convince potential migrants to stay in their home country, by talking to them about what life is like for Senegalese migrants in Europe.

"I tell them the truth. Often as many as eight share one room, they have no documents, they do not speak the language," she says.

Read more - Madagascar: No more fish? We'll farm seaweed instead

She points out the alternatives to leaving: "With the money you need to get to Europe, you could establish a small business here in Senegal."

Such alternatives can work for some, but the fact remains that more than two-thirds of the Senegalese population still depends on agriculture and fishing, both of which are affected by rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns.

It's not a challenge restricted to Senegal, but rather part of a wider global trend. Recent findings by
researchers at the University of British Columbia outline how climate change could impact global fishing, predicting that millions around the world could lose their jobs and food source, and be forced to migrate if global temperatures exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius rise of the Paris climate agreement.

Women collect clams in Senegal (Noel Rojo)

Women in the surrounding villages collect clams to sell. Today clams can be found further in land than they did in the past because of rising sea levels.

Senegal's next generation

Sometimes Almata also joins women from local villages as they set off on small boats to look for clams, which rising sea levels have brought closer inland. She can sell them for around 3 euros a kilo.

Read more - Women custodians of biodiversity hold key to food security

Before she goes to the market, Almata takes a few minutes to rest on a step in front of her house. The midday heat has become unbearable. Magat, who dropped out of school a few years ago to take care of the household and the younger children while their mother works, has gone to fetch water.

Despite the uncertainty of the future, Almata hopes the next generation will still find opportunities. "The work I do is very hard, I'm often very tired. I don't want my kids to work like this, I want them to go to school and be successful," says Almata as she lifts a bucket of 20 kilos of fish onto her head.

  • Boys row to market in Pirojpun, Bangladesh, after heavy rainfall

    Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

    Paradise in peril

    Where the Ganges and Bramhaputra rivers converge at the Bay of Bengal, they form a vast fertile delta. Sediment brought down from the Himalayas means this has long been a region of agricultural plenty. But as climate change pushes up the sea level and storms become more frequent and more severe, its inhabitants and way of life are among the most threatened on the planet.

  • Shrimp aquaculture in the Bangla Delta

    Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

    Farewell to farming

    As saltwater seeps into once-fertile land, farmers are giving up agriculture and looking for new ways to make a living. Some relocate to urban areas to take low-paid jobs in factories producing cheap clothing for the West. Others are turning to aquaculture to supply another European consumer market — prawns. But the impact of shrimp farming on the delta coast is hastening its destruction.

  • Floating gardens in Gopalganj, Bangladesh

    Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

    Traditional technology

    Some families, though, are turning to a more traditional, and less harmful strategy to make the most of their changing environment. Aquatic plants and straw are woven together to create a floating platform on which crops are planted. Bangla Delta farmers have been doing this for hundreds of years. But with climate change, this ancient technology has become a cutting-edge solution.

  • A farmer in Pirojpun, Bangladesh holds seeds ready to be planted on a floating garden

    Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

    Family fortunes

    Women and men work together to build the rafts. This farmer in Pirojpun shows the delicately wrapped seedlings she's preparing to plant on her floating garden.

  • A boy looks out at floating gardens resting on the ground at low tide, in Pirojpun, Bangladesh

    Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

    Organic and recyclable

    Leafy vegetables, okra, gourd, eggplant, pumpkin and onions all thrive on the raft gardens. Out on the water, they are less vulnerable to pests and don't require chemical fertilizers. Each raft lasts around three months. Then, it's hauled ashore, broken down, and used to fertilize crops on land.

  • Farmers punt their floating gardens along canals in Gopalganj, Bangladesh

    Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

    From alien invader to savior

    These days, the garden rafts are built on a base of water hyacinth. A voracious invasive species from the Amazon, the water hyacinth is upsetting the balance of ecosystems in many parts of the world. But its resistance to salt water, buoyancy and sheer abundance make it the ideal material for floating farms.

  • Farmer Hari Podo in Gopalganj, Bangladesh

    Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

    Living liferafts

    Hari Podo and his family lived on a hyacinth raft for two months when a giant flood hit in 1988. "Humans to one side and domestic animals to the other," he recalls. "We slept and cooked food on the floating plants." Such floods are becoming an ever-greater threat. "Seasons have changed," Podo says. "Nowadays rain is heavier than before."

  • Schwimmende Gärten in Bangladesch (DW/Jacopo Pasotti)

    Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

    Taking back territory

    Other delta communities are working to reclaim ground lost to the waters. The village of Nazir Bazar was created by piling soil onto swampy ground and draining it with a system of canals to create both farmland and residential areas.

  • Farmers take their produce to market by boat, Nazir Bazar, Pirojpun, Bangladesh

    Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

    Close to the elements

    A farmer in Nazir Bazar looks skyward for clues as to when the next downpour will come. His boat is loaded with bananas grown on reclaimed land. The canals that drain the village's farmland also provide a transport network, bringing produce to market and children to school.

  • Farmer Giassudin Saddar from Nazir Bazar, Pirojpun, Bangladesh

    Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

    Learning to adapt

    Nazir Bazar farmer Giassudin Saddar has seen his home transformed over the years, but is optimistic about the future and his community's ability to adapt. "Whatever we face — rivers, canals, rain, floods — we have learned to live with a changing environment," he says.

    Author: Jacopo Pasotti


 

DW recommends

Senegal's vanishing villages

On Senegal's coast, the ocean is both savior and destroyer. Many are dependent on fishing to survive but encroaching water is forcing people to flee. Now, Senegalese are trying to turn back the tide. (03.02.2017)  

Business and migration to shape Merkel's trip to West Africa

The German Chancellor will visit Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal during her upcoming trip to Africa. Economic issues are the official focus of the trip, but a few completely different topics are also on the table. (28.08.2018)  

Crunch time for the climate at the COP24 global warming conference

There's a lot at stake at the UN climate conference in Poland. Delegates will be scrambling to save the 2015 Paris climate agreement — and prevent the worst effects of a warming world. (03.12.2018)  

Merkel's Africa tour pushes for investment to curb migration

Chancellor Merkel has arrived in Senegal ahead of visits to Ghana and Nigeria. With nearly a dozen CEOs in tow, the German chancellor hopes that economic development will curb migration from the region. (30.08.2018)  

Raising money from catfish in Ghana

When oil and gas were discovered in Takoradi, western Ghana, many young people thought that their futures were assured. But their hopes were quickly dashed. Could catfish provide a way out of their poverty? (30.06.2018)  

Fishing for survival in Senegal

Senegalese fishermen are under threat from foreign trawlers, which are accused of taking twice their permitted catch. This not only robs locals of their livelihoods but upsets the marine ecosystem. (28.11.2016)  

In Senegal and West Africa, villages fight climate change

Across western Africa, people in rural communities are taking the future into their own hands with local initiatives to fight climate change and pollution, and improve public health and education. (05.12.2017)  

Senegal's migrants: the lure of 'somewhere else'

Tempted by the notion of 'easy migration' spread online and on television, many Senegalese are still attempting the perilous trip to Europe. (05.12.2016)  

Women custodians of biodiversity hold key to food security

A UN report on the state of world biodiversity for food and agriculture links rising food insecurity and chronic hunger to threatened habitats and ecosystems. But traditional female stewards of biodiversity offer hope. (22.02.2019)  

Foreign appetite for fish meal threatens West Africans' livelihood

The fish meal factories that dot West Africa's coastline and supply aquaculture industries in Europe and Asia are vying with locals for their fish staple. DW looks at the fallout in Senegal and Mauritania. (05.07.2018)  

Madagascar: No more fish? We'll farm seaweed instead

The collapse of fisheries, decline of coral reefs and drought are all hitting Madagascar hard. But fishermen are coping with scarce and stressed resources in the Indian Ocean by coming up with new alternatives. (25.07.2017)  

Climate change: Bangladeshi farmers turn to hydroponics to stay afloat

Facing an uncertain future, farmers in Bangladesh hit by climate change are turning to ancient technology: floating gardens. Jacopo Pasotti sent DW stunning images from the flood-hit areas. (07.02.2019)  

WWW links

researchers at

https://www.newsdeeply.com/womensadvancement/articles/2018/05/23/as-senegals-fish-stocks-collapse-women-are-more-vulnerable-than-ever

Related content

Ruanda effiziente Öfen zum Kochen

Cooking stoves that might just protect Rwanda's golden monkeys 05.03.2019

Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda is home to unique plants and animals but the hunger for firewood threatens the forest. Can more efficient stoves help people and preserve nature in the densely populated African country?

Distrikt Kasese in Uganda

Can renewable energy save Uganda's Rwenzori glacier? 26.02.2019

The people at the foot of the Rwenzori glacier in Uganda want a switch to renewable energy to save the snow on the mountaintop, which is melting fast. Their goal: 100 percent green energy by 2020. Will they succeed?

Schüler demonstrieren für mehr Klimaschutz

Climate change a threat to world order, Munich Security Conference hears 17.02.2019

Few delegates at the Munich Security Conference showed up to discuss climate change. But those that did were reminded that the current collapse of the Earth's ecosystems is already causing conflict and mass migration.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile. 

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction. 

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 