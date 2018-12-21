Woman files assault complaint after bad haircut

A woman has filed a police complaint alleging she was assaulted by a hairstylist after her hair was cut too short, DPA news agency reported.

The 34-year-old woman went to a hair salon in Wittenberge in Brandenburg State and showed the stylist a picture of her desired hair cut.

According to the customer, her hair was cut much shorter than she had requested.

The hairdresser then tried to correct the mistake with hair extensions.

After the procedure, the customer then complained of a headache and filed a police complaint.

The case is being investigated, a police spokesperson said.

