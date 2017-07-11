Wolves and livestock: Can they live in harmony in Germany?

Germany's wolf population has risen sharply in recent years — as has the amount of farm animals killed. Wolves are a protected species, but farmers are fed up.
Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner chose a sheep farm in rural Brandenburg, a 90-minute drive from Berlin's government district, to announcer the launch of Germany's new federal center for livestock and wolves.
"Just as the wolf is entitled to protection, so are our livestock," Klöckner said. "We need them to maintain and preserve our cultural landscape." The return of the wolf, she said, should not "lead to the existence of livestock being threatened in some regions of Germany."
Wolves and bears were extinct in Germany for about 100 years, so livestock hadn't required special protection. But that all changed around the millennium.
That's when wolves were once more spotted in Germany, having migrated from Poland. Today their populations are concentrated along the Elbe river in northern and eastern Germany.
These wolves do not just eat deer in the forest, but also sheep, goats and cattle from farms. This has been a sore point for farmers for years, especially those who keep their animals on open pastures.
The minister gave some figures: There were 40 animals injured or killed by wolves in 2006, but by 2019 the number had grown to 2,900. This mostly has to do with the increased population, Klöckner said.
"Every three to four years, the wolf population doubles," she said. She added that the wolf population could be controlled — through targeted shooting.
The sheep in the pasture Klöckner visited belong to Carina Vogel. She comes from the region and believes that unity is achievable.
"As a natural conservation sheep farm, we believe that ecological, animal-friendly farm management is possible even under the difficult conditions with the presence of the wolves!" she wrote on her website. Fences and dogs are key, she added.
This is where the new federal center intends to begin.
"We are creating a platform that develops practical solutions — including information on costs and funding opportunities," said Hanns-Christoph Eiden, from the federal office for agriculture and food. It will be based around "networking and dialogue, knowledge transfer and the identification of research needs."
The state of Brandenburg is currently home to the most wolves in Germany. They are monitored via a state-owned wolf management system. Currently, it is believed that there are 47 packs, plus a few pairs and loners.
And Brandenburg has also been the heart of anti-wolf protests for years. Since 2017, a "Night of the Wolf Watches" has taken place in Brandenburg communities. Farmers and hunters draw attention to themselves with "warning shots" and demonstrate against the spread of the wolf. They say the government is not doing enough to protect livestock against wolf attacks.
Recently, the organizers' message has spread to other parts of Germany. They call themselves the "free farmers."
"We have 480 members in Brandenburg and 1,250 members nationwide," media officer Reinhard Jung told DW. What Klöckner is doing there "doesn't interest anyone in the countryside," Jung said.
"People are disappointed," Jung added. Wolves have led farmers, especially cattle farmers, to quit.
"They can't stand seeing the dead animals lying in the pasture over and over again," Jung said.
And what about the protective fences? These are high-tech 1.2-meter (4-foot) constructions — but they do not work properly. Wolves still manage to get in. "It makes no sense," Jung said.
Political conflict has increased in Brandenburg's state parliament. In fall 2020, the state farmers' association had terminated its cooperation with the state government — because of their differing views on wolf management. At the end of January, the Brandenburg state parliament voted to make it easier to shoot so-called problem wolves.
There is also the "Wolf Free Zone" initiative, which 52 cities and towns in Brandenburg have joined.
For many other parts of Germany, the issue is still relatively new, as the wolf is slow to migrate westward. But, with the population still increasing every year, this may well be an issue that all of Germany has to face before too long.
This article has been translated from German.
While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society, with an eye toward understanding this year's elections and beyond. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing, to stay on top of developments as Germany enters the post-Merkel era.
Europe's wolf population is slowly recovering with them granted protected status in special habitats. The EU's highest court has ruled that preservation legislation still applies if wolves stray into inhabited areas.
Germany has made it easier for farmers to kill wild wolves. A new law should help farmers better protect their livestock now that the wolf population in Germany is on the rise.