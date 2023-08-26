  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Prigozhin
Ukraine
Donald Trump
ArtsGermany

Why the Goethe medal could spark political controversy

Stefan Dege
August 26, 2023

Cultural workers from Georgia, Taiwan and Hungary are being awarded the Goethe Medal by Germany for their courage and commitment but not without controversy.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VZyY
A photo of six TV monitors in the control room of a TV studio. The bottom three show a man in a dark polo shirt.
Georgian film expert, Gaga Chkheidze, seen here in the studios of TV Pirveli, is getting the 2023 Goethe MedalImage: Willie Schumann/Goethe Institut/DW

Georgian cinema professional Gaga Chkheidze will receive the official badge of honor from the German state this year, as will Taiwanese curator and dramaturg Yi-Wei Keng, and the OFF-Biennale curatorial collective from Hungary. The award ceremony will take place in Weimar on August 28, on the birthday of German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe. The president of the Goethe-Institut, Carola Lentz, will present the cultural-political award during a ceremony.

This year's choice of prize-winners is likely to cause political trouble, especially in the former Eastern Bloc country of Georgia. Gaga Chkheidze, until recently director of the internationally renowned Tbilisi Film Festival, has fallen out of favor with the ruling Georgian Dream Party. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he publicly criticized Georgia for not immediately distancing itself from Russia.

A close-up photo of the gold-colored Goethe Medal, with a profile of Johan Wolfgang von Goethe.
The Goethe Medal is named after German literary icon, Johann Wolfgang von GoetheImage: arifoto UG/dpa/picture alliance

Gaga Chkheidze: Cultural bridge-builder

That stance cost him his position as head of the Georgian National Film Center. In addition, he was expelled by the country's national film funding organization, the Georgian Filmfund. The Tbilisi Film Festival's office on the site of the old Soviet film studios was closed, film grants were cancelled, and the festival's budget was cut.

Born in Georgia in 1957, Gaga Chkheidze has always been considered a friend of Germany and a "cultural bridge builder," and not only between those two countries. From 1976 to 1980, he studied in Jena, in the central German state of Thüringen. In the 1980s, he worked as the director of the German school in Tbilisi and taught German literature at the Georgian capital's Ilia State University. In 1988, he organized a Georgian film retrospective at the Arsenal cinema in Berlin, for which he smuggled films across the Soviet border in his car. In the 1990s, he was a translator and program coordinator for the International Forum of New Cinema at the Berlin International Film Festival, before launching the Tbilisi International Film Festival in Georgia in 2000.

A gray-haired man wearing a dark polo shirt looks into the camera.
Georgian cinema expert Gaga ChkheidzeImage: Willie Schumann/Goethe Institut/DW

Tbilisi Film Festival under pressure 

This coincided with the founding of a National Film Institute in Tbilisi, which gave Georgian films a new boost. The budget for film promotion was tripled, movie theaters sprung up, and more and more films made it to international festivals, from Berlin to Toronto. Georgian cinema drew attention from the European film market. "Gaga Chkheidze's commitment to film is crucial to Georgia's connection to European and international institutions and programs, film markets and festivals," the Goethe Medal award jury said in their citation.

Indeed, Chkheidze's festival concept appealed to both filmmakers and audiences alike. Soon the Tbilisi Film Festival became an international meeting place for filmmakers. As director of the Georgian National Film Center, Chkheidze promoted the digitization and restoration of Soviet-era Georgian films. The preservation of the Georgian cinema heritage is another of Gaga Chkheidze's achievements. 

But the Russian invasion of Ukraine also had an impact on Georgia. The Tbilisi festival came under increasing pressure, as demonstrated by the firing of its director. "Unfortunately, here in Georgia we are on the front line between democracy and autocracy," Chkheidze said in a recent interview with Deutschlandradio. There are many signs that political development in the country is heading in the wrong direction," he said. "It's moving more toward authoritarianism — I don't want to say to dictatorship, but totalitarianism, we've already had that during the Soviet era. No one in Georgia wants that anymore." But the danger is real, he said.

Analysts say Georgia is indeed teetering between Moscow and Brussels. 15 years after its war with Russia, the country officially has aspirations of joining the European Union, which is offering the prospect of membership but still denying the country candidate status. "Society is completely divided," the dpa news agency quotes Tbilisi sociologist Iago Kachkachishvili as saying. "The majority wants to join the EU, but many hardly understand that the road is long." The ruling Georgian Dream Party claims to be Russia-friendly. Its chairman, Irakli Kobachidze, emphasizes the high tourism revenue from Russians, the equivalent of about €900 million ($972 million). It is true that Georgia's government always appears pro-European to the outside world, says Kachkachishvili. "But it's doing nothing to set itself on a course to EU membership; rather it's becoming more and more pro-Russian."

Two years ago, the documentary film "Taming the Garden" painted a picture of the situation in Georgian society. In it, Georgian director Salome Jashi tells the story of centuries-old trees that an influential man collects for his private park. 

The man — presumably Georgia's ex-prime minister and party leader Bidzina Ivanishvili, who made his billion-dollar fortune in the finance and commodities business — remains unnamed in the film. Jashi's theme is rather the uprooting of people, in both real and metaphorical terms. "Taming the Garden" caused a sensation at film festivals around the world, including the 2021 Berlin International Film Festival. To this day, the film is not allowed to be screened in Georgian cinemas.

The Goethe Medal for Gaga Chkheidze arrives in the midst of this political tangle, Georgia's struggle for its course between Russia and the West. For the pro-Russian camp, the prestigious cultural-political award could be seen as an affront. To pro-Western factions, the award will be a sign of encouragement. In any case, the Goethe Medal is likely to cause a stir in Tbilisi.

A man, dressed all in black, sits on a large stone on a rocky coastline.
Honored for promoting cultural exchange with Germany: Taiwanese dramaturge and theater festival curator Yi-Wei KengImage: Willie Schumann/Goethe Institut/DW

Medals for Taiwan and Budapest as well

Another Goethe Medal goes to Taiwan this year, with curator, dramaturg and translator Yi-Wei Keng being honored. He has brought important impulses to the Taiwanese theater scene, says the Goethe-Institut, including in the areas of experimental theater, children's theater and theater for people with disabilities. Under his direction, the Taipei Arts Festival has developed into the most important festival for performing arts in Taiwan. Guest performances and co-productions with Europe, the United States and Japan are cited. Yi-Wei Keng has also brought German theater productions to Taiwan, such as those by the Deutsches Theater Berlin, the group Rimini Protokoll and Raumlabor Berlin. Yi-Wei Keng, born in 1969 in Taiwan, first studied philosophy. In Prague, he worked with non-verbal theater. Back in Taiwan, he began working in theater and as an author. Since 2012, he has been artistic director of the Taipei Arts Festival.

A young woman dressed in white with red threads hanging off her sits in a room hung with white fabric and looks into the camera.
Artist Luna de Rosa performing at the OFF-Biennale BudapestImage: Willie Schumann/Goethe Institut/DW

Finally, the third Goethe Medal honors the OFF-Biennial Budapest. Founded in 2014 as the "Garage Biennale," the art show sees itself as a grassroots movement to strengthen the local art scene in Hungary. Initially supported by a handful of art experts, the project has since developed into an independent platform for artists and art enthusiasts. 

The OFF-Biennial collective, consisting of six curators, rejects public subsidies as well as cooperation with state cultural institutions. Starting in its first year, the art show has attracted a lot of international attention. With three editions to date — in 2015, 2017 and 2021 — it is now considered an internationally acclaimed event. Most recently, the OFF-Biennale Budapest was invited to documenta fifteen in Kassel with two projects.

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

The Goethe-Institut - 70 Years of Cultural Exchange

The Goethe-Institut - 70 Years of Cultural Exchange

Founded in 1951 to train German-language teachers, today the Goethe-Institut has a network of 158 centers in 98 countries. We look back at its 70-year history, hear from its new president and feature three outstanding cultural ambassadors.
CultureDecember 4, 202126:01 min

Link to OFF-Biennale Budapest

offbiennale.hu

Link to Taipei Arts Festival

www.tpac-taipei.org
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man walks along a bridge over the Moscow River outside the Kremlin

Ukraine Updates: Russia downs drone near Moscow

ConflictsAugust 26, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lock hands during the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

BRICS expansion sparks joy in Africa

BRICS expansion sparks joy in Africa

PoliticsAugust 25, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

ISRO chairman S. Somanath

India space chief: Moon mission only the beginning

India space chief: Moon mission only the beginning

ScienceAugust 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Germany Wildfires Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Fact check: How many wildfires in Germany are down to arson?

Fact check: How many wildfires in Germany are down to arson?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 25, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Südafrika Johannesburg | BRICS-Gipfel | Pressekonferenz

BRICS: The West reacts to plans for enlargement

BRICS: The West reacts to plans for enlargement

PoliticsAugust 26, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Demonstrators carry banners during a protest organized by "Depositors' Outcry" to ask for their deposits blocked in Lebanese banks, on October 5, 2022, outside Lebanon's central bank in Beirut

How Lebanon was plundered by its central bank

How Lebanon was plundered by its central bank

BusinessAugust 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Country singer Oliver Anthony singing into a microphone and playing quitar.

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

The chart-topping US country song causing political debate

MusicAugust 26, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage