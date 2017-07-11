Why Pakistan's politicians play the anti-America card

Before he was removed from office in a no-confidence vote earlier this week, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan had tried clinging to power by claiming a US-backed conspiracy was trying to topple his government.

Khan's plan didn't work, but his anti-US rhetoric has been proven to be a success at galvanizing his political base, many of whom took to the streets after his ouster in loud protests against "foreign interference."

After being voted out, the embattled Khan claimed that US President Joe Biden's administration is backing a consortium of Pakistan's opposition parties for "regime change" for not toeing Washington's line.

Khan has described newly elected Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as a "US puppet."

Washington has denied the allegations. Pakistan's opposition has dismissed Khan's rhetoric as political mudslinging, and Prime Minister Sharif has promised to re-balance foreign policy ties with the US.

A history of Pakistani anti-Americanism

Nevertheless, anti-Americanism appears to be an ever-present political tool for Pakistan's politicians.

Alliances between Pakistan and the US exist amid strong undercurrents of public opposition in Pakistan.

Pakistani-US ties began during the Cold War and continued post-9/11 to boost counterterrorism efforts. All along, several Pakistani leaders have accused Washington of interference in domestic politics.

Ex-Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto alleged that a US plot was trying to force him out of office in the 1970s.

In 2007, at the height of the US' "war on terror," former dictator Pervez Musharraf blamed the US for a security crisis in Pakistan's tribal regions.

The 2011 Abbottabad raid that killed Osama bin Laden further eroded trust. US officials vehemently accused Pakistan's military establishment of harboring Washington's most wanted terrorist.

Pakistan's religious parties also portray the US as a threat to the Muslim world.

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, argued that the main message here is one of victimization, which transcends different political voices in Pakistan.

"The narrative that religious hard-liners use about the US is not all that dissimilar from what you hear from some of the populist politicians such as Imran Khan," he added.

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's former ambassador to the US, believes that Khan is "tapping into resentment that many Pakistanis feel with this relationship."

Another strand of public resentment in Pakistan extends to the country's political elite, often accused of corruption or incompetence.

Husain Haqqani, South and Central Asia director at Hudson Institute, a think tank in Washington, said anti-US rhetoric is often used to keep people focused on an external threat rather than domestic failures.

"Conspiracy theories prevail because they make the powerless feel that their powerlessness is not because of something that they're doing wrong. But because somebody is conspiring to make them powerless," he told DW.

According to Haqqani, the ousted premier perpetuated anti-US rhetoric especially during a time when Pakistan's economy was nosediving.

What is the US perspective?

Washington has denied Khan's claims of foreign interference and a US State Department official told DW that the US "supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles," and does not "support one political party over another."

However, anti-Americanism could potentially turn relations icy on policy matters.

Analyst Kugelman pointed out that a 2009 US bill aiming to increase civilian assistance to Pakistan called the Kerry-Lugar-Berman Act ended up becoming a source of tension among the Pakistani public.

"It became controversial and resulted in anti-America protests, which could have been fueled by the military establishment or other organs of the state," he said.

Kugelman added that the aid package was an attempt by Washington to prove that its partnership with Islamabad is broad-based. But Pakistanis thought that the US had underhanded intentions.

What is next for Pakistan's foreign policy?

As Pakistan's new premier, Sharif has said he aims to work simultaneously with China and the US, and has even talked about improving ties with arch-rival India.

Experts have predicted that anti-Americanism in Pakistan is unlikely to strain bilateral ties with Washington in the long run.

However, geopolitical constraints must be factored in. With China fast becoming Pakistan's closest ally while at the same time being a key competitor to the US, it is unclear how much of the US-Pakistan relationship will serve shared interests.

Pakistan also has close ties with Russia, and Khan visited Moscow the day the war in Ukraine began. Pakistan also abstained from UN resolutions condemning Russia's invasion.

Amid conflicting interests, the task for policymakers will be to balance Islamabad's ties with the US, China and Russia.

However, Huma Baqai, an international relations expert, told DW that Pakistan's army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said in a recent security dialogue in Islamabad that Pakistan's defense needs are not being met by the US.

"In fact, they've been scuttled, which is the primary reason Pakistan now has an obvious tilt towards Beijing," Baqai said.

However, despite the increasingly close ties with China, Pakistan's military,a powerful political force in the country, has been careful not to alienate the US. The Pentagon has also said that it expects to continue a healthy relationship with Pakistan's armed forces.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn