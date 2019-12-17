Pakistan court overrules Pervez Musharraf death sentence

The death sentence for Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf was annulled on Monday after a higher court overruled the original ruling.

The High Court in the eastern city of Lahore ruled that the formation of the special tribunal that that handed down the sentence was unconstitutional and "illegal," Musharraf's legal team as well as government prosecutors said.

"The filing of the complaint, the constitution of the court, the selection of the prosecution team are illegal, declared to be illegal ... And at the end of the day the full judgment has been set aside," Ishtiaq A. Khan, the prosecutor representing the government, told news agency AFP.

Prosecutors can still file a new case against Musharraf with the approval of the federal Cabinet.

