Why is the band Rammstein so controversial?

2 hours ago

These German shock rockers thrill fans and spark controversy around the world. But how seriously should we take their performances? And why do they flirt with right-wing symbolism? We take a look at what makes Rammstein tick.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NM7p
Mexico | Till Lindemann, singer of the band Rammstein
Image: Ismael Rosas/eyepix/Zuma/picture alliance

This German band is a total work of art with a unique success story: Rammstein! The East Berlin shock rockers, who all grew up in the GDR, have been inciting controversy since 1995—making them wildly popular. Their music is brash, their aesthetic is hostile, and their concerts are a brilliant spectacle of fireworks and provocative imagery.

Rammstein concert in Prague - with the stage on fire by pyro-technical effects
Image: Matthias Matthies

Rammstein has sold more than 20 million records worldwide—with German lyrics! Their current European tour 2023 is also almost sold out. What is the secret to Rammstein’s success?

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie at night as part of an art installation by Studio Drift

Using high tech to reflect nature in art

Installations by artist duo Studio Drift capture our fear of technology, and our fascination with it.
ScienceFebruary 4, 202304:12 min
Several people sit in front of laptops during a presentation

Is AI putting young creatives out of work?

Artificial intelligence generates images in a flash, reflecting opportunities and risks attached to digital technology.
ArtsFebruary 4, 202303:46 min
Leon Löwentraut straddles a canvas on the floor, wearing paint spattered pants

Understanding the enigma of human creativity

What happens in an artist’s brain when they paint? Leon Löwentraut asked himself this very question.
ScienceFebruary 4, 202303:41 min
DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 — The Cultural Magazine

Discover culture. Germany is becoming a crossroads for the creative scene of the 21st century. The world is watching to see what's taking shape in Berlin and beyond.

Go to show Arts.21
A formation of US Air Force F-35 fighter jets at Eielson AFB in Fairbanks, Alaska

US shoots down unknown object over Alaska, White House says

Politics10 hours ago
