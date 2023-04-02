Why is the band Rammstein so controversial?

These German shock rockers thrill fans and spark controversy around the world. But how seriously should we take their performances? And why do they flirt with right-wing symbolism? We take a look at what makes Rammstein tick.

Image: Ismael Rosas/eyepix/Zuma/picture alliance

This German band is a total work of art with a unique success story: Rammstein! The East Berlin shock rockers, who all grew up in the GDR, have been inciting controversy since 1995—making them wildly popular. Their music is brash, their aesthetic is hostile, and their concerts are a brilliant spectacle of fireworks and provocative imagery.

Image: Matthias Matthies

Rammstein has sold more than 20 million records worldwide—with German lyrics! Their current European tour 2023 is also almost sold out. What is the secret to Rammstein’s success?