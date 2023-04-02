MusicGermany
Why is the band Rammstein so controversial?
2 hours ago
This German band is a total work of art with a unique success story: Rammstein! The East Berlin shock rockers, who all grew up in the GDR, have been inciting controversy since 1995—making them wildly popular. Their music is brash, their aesthetic is hostile, and their concerts are a brilliant spectacle of fireworks and provocative imagery.
Rammstein has sold more than 20 million records worldwide—with German lyrics! Their current European tour 2023 is also almost sold out. What is the secret to Rammstein’s success?