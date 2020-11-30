Filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl (1902-2003) is best known for her propaganda works for the Nazis, "Triumph of the Will" and "Olympia," two technically innovative documentaries produced in the 1930s.

Starting out as a dancer, Leni Riefenstahl moved on to filmmaking after an injury. Adolf Hitler discovered her work and commissioned her to make a documentary about the Nazi party's rally in Nuremberg in 1934, called "Triumph of the Will." It was followed by a film on the Berlin Olympics in 1936, "Olympia." After World War II, she was classified as a "Nazi sympathizer," but never convicted of war crimes. She denied having known about the Holocaust throughout her life, and died in 2003 at the age of 101.