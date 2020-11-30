Visit the new DW website

Leni Riefenstahl

Filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl (1902-2003) is best known for her propaganda works for the Nazis, "Triumph of the Will" and "Olympia," two technically innovative documentaries produced in the 1930s.

Starting out as a dancer, Leni Riefenstahl moved on to filmmaking after an injury. Adolf Hitler discovered her work and commissioned her to make a documentary about the Nazi party's rally in Nuremberg in 1934, called "Triumph of the Will." It was followed by a film on the Berlin Olympics in 1936, "Olympia." After World War II, she was classified as a "Nazi sympathizer," but never convicted of war crimes. She denied having known about the Holocaust throughout her life, and died in 2003 at the age of 101.

Eine Besucherin der Vorabpräsentation sieht sich am Donnerstag (13.12.2007) im Haus der Geschichte in Stuttgart ein Filmplakat für den Film Jud Süß an. Das Plakat gehört zu einer Ausstellung über den NS-Propagandafilm Jud Süß. Die Ausstellung ist vom 14.12.2007 - 03.08.2008 zu sehen. Foto: Bernd Weißbrod dpa/lsw +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

How the Nazis used poster art as propaganda 30.11.2020

The Nazis made extensive use of propaganda to cement their reign of terror. An illustrated book looks at the psychological manipulation behind Nazi poster art.
Die Bildkombo zeigt undatierte Filmbilder aus dem Film Die Fledermaus von 1944 mit den Schauspielern Marte Harell und Johannes Heesters (r), oben unrestauriert, unten restauriert. Der Film ist im Auftrag der ARD und der Filmstiftung Murnau zur erneuten Ausstrahlung und Archivierung digital restauriert worden und am Dienstag (13.11.2001) auf dem Fachkongress eDIT für digitale Filmnachbearbeitung in Frankfurt/Main gezeigt worden. dpa/lhe (Achtung Bildredaktionen: Bild zur Veröffentlichung nur freigegeben im Zusammenhang mit dem dazu gehörenden dpa-Korr.) (Zu lhe-Korr Film/ vom 14.11.2001) |

Conceived under the Nazis, completed after WWII: Überläufer films 11.09.2020

What happened to the films in production in 1945 in Nazi Germany that were not finished before the end of World War II? A look at the legacy of the so-called Überläufer films.
Adolf Hitler (1889 - 1945), the German Dictator admires a model of the Volkswagen car and is amused to find the engine in the boot. He is with the designer Ferdinand Porsche (left), and to the right Korpsfuhrer Huehnlein, Dr Ley, Schmeer, and Werlin. (Photo by Hoffmann/Getty Images)

Nazi design, from megalomaniac to kitsch 06.09.2019

The Volkswagen Beetle, the swastika or Leni Riefenstahl's films: A museum in the Netherlands presents the first major retrospective of design of the Third Reich, showing how Nazis used it as a propaganda instrument.
22.06.2019, Berlin: Paul Landers (l-r), Rhythmusgitarrist von Rammstein, Till Lindemann, Frontsänger von Rammstein, und Richard Kruspe, Leadgitarrist von Rammstein, treten beim Konzert der Band Rammstein im Olympiastadion auf. Die aus Berlin stammende Gruppe tritt im Rahmen ihrer Europa Stadion Tour im Olympiastadion auf. ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Rammstein „Europe Stadion Tour 2019“. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der Berichterstattung über die Rammstein „Europe Stadion Tour 2019“. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

From Russia with love: Rammstein's candid kiss sends ripples around the world 03.08.2019

German metal band Rammstein can always be counted on to raise a stir. But their latest stunt appears to have hit a particular nerve in Russia.
5212153 (9002126) Leni RIEFENSTAHL (deutsche Regisseurin, Schauspielerin und Fotografin) bei Dreharbeiten zu dem Film Tiefland ca. 1940. | Verwendung weltweit

Estate of Hitler's filmmaker, Leni Riefenstahl, donated to Berlin foundation 13.02.2018

A German cultural foundation has been bequeathed photos, films, manuscripts and letters that belonged to the controversial filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, best known as the director of several Nazi propaganda movies.
Ferdinand Marian als Jud Suess Filme / Einzeltitel: Jud Suess (Deutschland 1940; Regie: Veit Harlan; Buch: Ludwig Metzger, Eberhard W.Moeller u.V.Harlan). - Szene mit Ferdinand Marian in der Titelrolle. -

How the Nazis promoted anti-Semitism through film 03.08.2017

The Nazis wove anti-Semitism into their films, often quite subtly, as part of their propaganda scheme. How should these films be treated today?

ARCHIV - Menschen gehen am 23.06.2014 in Berlin am Olympiastadion vorbei. Foto: Paul Zinken/dpa (zu dpa «Viel Lärm um deutsche Olympia-Bewerbung» vom 31.08.2014) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Out with Hitler and in with the New Berlin 15.03.2015

There's sizeable opposition to bringing the Olympics to Berlin. But many think successful games in the multicultural city, a symbol of the New Germany, could provide a needed antidote to Hitler's deceptive 1936 show.
Kongeßhalle auf dem Reichparteitagsgelände Caption: Vom Riesenrad auf dem Nürnberger Volksfest hat man am Freitag (17.4.1998) diesen Ausblick auf die Kongreßhalle auf dem ehemaligen Reichsparteitagsgelände. Der dem römischen Kolosseum nachempfundene Rundbau, 275 Meter lang und 265 Meter breit, sollte das Herzstück des Geländes werden und 50 000 Zuschauern Platz bieten. dpa COLOR (zu lby/Themenpaket:Geschichte/Nationalsozialismus)

Monumental Nazi Building to Fill With Sound of Klezmer Music 07.03.2008

The Nuremberg Congress Hall was the most ambitious building project attempted by the Nazis. It's now set to reopen Friday, March 7 with a concert starring clarinetist Giora Feidman playing Jewish klezmer music.
Leni Riefenstahl überprüft eine Kamera-Einstellung während der Dreharbeiten zu Triumph des Willens, 1934 © Leni Riefenstahl

German Expert on Nazi Films and Propaganda 12.08.2007

DW-WORLD.DE spoke film expert Gerd Albrecht about movies in the Third Reich and the fate of party-loyal filmmakers after World War II.
Mitglieder der SS marschieren an Adolf Hitler, der seinen rechten Arm zum Gruß erhoben hat (Bildrand links), vorbei. Aus den umliegenden Fenstern hängen Hakenkreuz-Fahnen. Aufgenommen am 20.4.1939, seinem 50.Geburtstag. Die Schutzstafel, kurz SS genannt, wurde 1925 zum Schutz von Hitler und anderen Funktionären der NSDAP gegründet.

A City Comes to Terms with a Physical Symbol of its Nazi Past 27.06.2006

It's where thousands of Nazi followers gathered and Leni Riefenstahl filmed "Triumph of the Will." Now the Nazi convention site by Nuremberg offers visitors a glimpse into the how's and why's of Germany's darkest period.
* Der Schauspieler Johannes Heesters, aufgenommen am 23. Nov. 2003, waehrend einer Fernsehaufzeichnung anlaesslich seines 100. Geburtstages in Muenchen. Heesters wird am 5. Dezember 2003 100 Jahre alt. (AP Photo/Jan Pitman) ** zu unserem KORR. APD3468 **

Hitler's Chosen Artists Walked Fine Line Between Art and Politics 06.12.2003

The Nazis compiled a secret list of “divinely gifted” artists, who received favorable treatment in return for entertaining the masses. The list included Dutch-born actor Johannes Heesters, who turned 100 on Friday.
Leni Riefenstahl arrives in a hotel in Feldafing near Munich, Germany, on Aug. 22, 2002, at her 100th birthday. German film director and photographer Leni Riefenstahl, who became famous with films she produced for the Nazis between1932 and 1945, has called off an appearance at the opening of a major exhibition on her work because of illness, spokesman Peter Hoffmann of the museum said Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2002. (AP Photo/Jan Pitman)

Controversial Filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl Dead at 101 10.09.2003

German filmmaker and photographer Leni Riefenstahl -- highly controversial for her propaganda films on the Nazi regime -- died Monday, one week after her 101st birthday.
Reflecting on the Life of a Controversial Genius 18.12.2002

A retrospective, looking back at the life and work of controversial German filmmaker and photographer Leni Riefensthal, has opened in Bonn.
Leni Riefenstahl: Genius of Controversy 22.08.2002

Leni Riefenstahl has been surrounded by controversy ever since being commissioned by Hitler to make propaganda films. Her new film, released on the eve of her 100th birthday on Wednesday, is her first in half a century.
Leni Riefenstahl headshot, German movie director

Flirting with Controversy 13.05.2002

Leni Riefenstahl thrives on controversy. The film-maker with the infamous Nazi-era links, plans to release a new movie in time for her 100th birthday.