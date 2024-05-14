The propaganda film "Triumph of the Will" focused on Hitler and the 1934 Nazi Party Rally in Nuremberg. Artfully directed, it is one of Leni Riefenstahl's best-known works. The premiere took place on March 28, 1935 in the Ufa-Palast am Zoo in Berlin. It was the second part of Riefenstahl's party rally trilogy, after "The Victory of Faith" and before "Day of Freedom! Our Armed Forces."