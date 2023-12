Jane Nyingi

On GirlZOffMute, we're in Nigeria with the nine-year-old, multi-talented artist Lisa Ebube Nnabuihe, aka Little Lisza. Apart from composing her own songs, she remixes those of famous Nigerian musicians. But which of her remixes is her favorite? And why does Lisa take such pride in her Igbo culture? Listen to what she told our teen reporter who is also a Hollywood star – Angel Onyi Unigwe.