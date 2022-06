Alicante, Spain

And now the moment you've all been waiting for: Europe's sunniest city is ... Alicante, Spain! Sun-seekers will be in heaven here on the Costa Blanca — Alicante gets 349 hours of sunshine per month. But with some great beaches and a charming old town dotted with historic buildings, there's more to catch than just the sun's rays. Try a typical rice dish like arroz negro, or black rice with seafood.