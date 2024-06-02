  1. Skip to content
SocietyNigeria

What's behind the Nigerian urge to 'japa,' or migrate?

Samson Adeleke in Lagos, Nigeria
February 6, 2024

Years after graduating from university, Victor Okesola is leaving Nigeria for a better life in Canada. Every year, thousands of Nigerians "japa," or relocate, for work and better living conditions. But what's driving this trend?

