 How can developing countries confront biopiracy? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 20.06.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

How can developing countries confront biopiracy?

Developing countries are increasingly calling on richer nations to share the profits from discoveries based on their rich biodiversity. As talks get underway in Nairobi, DW takes a closer look at the issue of biopiracy.

A man in blue harvests rooibos plants

An deal between the rooibos industry and Indigenous communities in South Africa respected 'traditional knowledge holders'

Looking to nature for inspiration, for drug research, genetically modified crops or other products, is nothing new — research groups and major corporations do it all the time.

But discoveries based on traditional Indigenous knowledge or the wealth of biodiversity in developing countries can end up being exported and patented without proper credit or compensation, in what's colorfully known as biopiracy.

The practice is rooted in history. Colonizers like Spain, the United Kingdom and other global empires frequently took and profited from the natural resources of the regions they occupied, trading in products like coffee, cotton, tea, pepper and rubber.

Today, richer states often exploit the natural resources of poorer nations for their medical, agricultural or industrial purposes. Though some protections have been in place for decades — including a World Trade Organization agreement that covers intellectual property rights for varieties of plants and animals — they aren't always enough.

Such was in the case in the decade-long fight against a patent granted to a US multinational on an antifungal product derived from the neem tree, a traditional part of Indian medicinal knowledge. The case was ultimately won by the Indian government. Or when American cosmetics firm Mary Kay tried to patent an ingredient from the Kakadu plum — a native Australian fruit which can go for up to $AUS 40 ($27/€26) a kilogram — in its skincare line. The move would have shut out Indigenous producers from the Australian market, people who have long benefited from the plum's medicinal qualities.

Watch video 04:39

Using neem oil in sustainable agriculture

Biopiracy can also have devastating environmental effects. In Sri Lanka, for example, endemic fish and floral species are threatened — and by extension, the country's diverse ecosystem — due to overexploitation by the ornamental fish and pharmaceutical industries.

What's at issue?

Ahead of the COP15 biodiversity conference scheduled to take place in China's Kunming later this year, negotiators are struggling to agree on updated terms that include issues like biopiracy and would account for recent scientific advances.

The Nagoya Protocol, intended to regulate access to biodiversity and genetic resources and promote the "fair and equitable" sharing of any benefits with the communities that provide them, entered into force in October 2014. To date, 137 countries have ratified the document — though several major players are still absent, including Canada, the United States and Russia.

A major sticking point now is the use of genetic data in digital form, or digital sequence information (DSI). While traditional biopiracy — the illegal use of physical specimens — is protected in some form, a group of mainly African countries has insisted it will only agree to the new global biodiversity framework if it includes a way to fairly share the benefits from the use of DSI.

Infographic showing how to stop biodiversity loss

Rik Kutsch Lojenga, executive director of the international non-profit Union for Ethical BioTrade, told DW that digital sequence information can now be stored in online open-access databases, giving researchers what they need without having to directly handle the physical specimen.

Lojenga said developing countries have expressed concern that this approach "would circumvent the obligation to share benefits from the utilization of genetic resources" under the Nagoya Protocol

"The use of digital resources turns out to be more 'subtle' than in the case of 'classic' biopiracy," said Michele Rivasi, a French member of the European Parliament with the Greens/European Free Alliance. She told DW that some researchers are now aiming to collect as many sequences as possible for their "huge databases," to extract any information of interest for their current or future work.

"It is therefore often difficult, even if a resource has actually been 'used' — digitally — to identify or quantify its exact contribution to the final result," she said, making it easier for researchers and corporations to exploit a country's biodiversity without credit.

Indigenous groups looking for recognition

At earlier talks in Geneva in March, delegates stressed that Indigenous peoples and local communities should be the primary beneficiaries, due to their crucial role in conservation and sustainability.

Even though several studies have shown that problems like deforestation in areas managed by Indigenous communities tends to be significantly lower, the protections provided by the Nagoya Protocol haven't been enforced in a significant way over the last eight years.

Rivasi, whose work has focused on the rights of Indigenous and local communicates, highlighted the case of French Guiana, where French researchers, based on interviews with Indigenous groups in 2005, identified — and patented — a component in Quassia amara, a traditional medicinal plant with anti-malarial properties. Though the IRD research group eventually agreed to share any potential scientific and economic benefits, it still retains the patent granted by the European Patent Agency in 2015, despite an appeal.

A closeup of the long, thin red flowers of the Quassia amara plant

Extracts from Quassia amara, a traditional medicinal plant, show anti-malarial properties

"This patent is a flagrant case of biopiracy. At no time were the six Indigenous communities of French Guiana consulted," said Rivasi. "This decision jeopardizes the use of traditional remedies, as the IRD can prohibit the use of these remedies by the communities that discovered them."

In a July 2021 resolution, which Rivasi helped negotiate, the European Parliament called for consistency between the various international agreements on the subject of genetic resources. They stressed the importance of disclosing their origins in patent applications, to ensure the "fair and equitable sharing of the benefits."

Could a levy be the way forward?

At the Geneva talks in March, the delegate from the African Group floated the idea of creating a global system to collect a "1% levy on retail prices of all biodiversity-related products to support on-the-ground biodiversity conservation."

Some have already been heading in that direction. That was the case in South Africa, where the rooibos industry signed a benefit-sharing agreement with the Khoi and San Indigenous communities in late 2019.

A teapot next to a tea cup holding rooibos tea

South Africa's rooibos industry has boomed in recent decades

The deal, which acknowledged that the Khoi and San were the "traditional knowledge holders" for the endemic rooibos and honeybush plants, will give the communities 1.5% of what agribusinesses pays for the unprocessed harvest. That amounts to around 12 million rand (€715,000/$750,000) a year from the lucrative industry, which is primarily known for tea but is also found in cosmetics, juices and medicines.

The agreement "would ensure that our Indigenous biological resources, and their associated traditional knowledge, are used sustainably and will contribute to the growth of a healthy and prosperous nation," said Barbara Creecy, minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, at the time.

It's a model negotiators may keep in mind in Nairobi this week as they hammer out the details of the new global biodiversity framework, described by the UN as a "once-in-a-decade opportunity to secure an ambitious and transformative global plan to tackle biodiversity loss and set nature on the path to recovery."

Edited by: Jennifer Collins

  • A man and two children plant trees in the Scottish Highlands

    Rewilding success stories

    Harnessing people power to protect the planet

    Rewilding, a social and ecological movement promoting more wilderness, has seen people across the world help restore, protect, heal and stabilize nature. Rewilding efforts have focused on repairing broken ecological systems and enhancing species survival by giving nature space to restore and manage itself. Ecologists in Europe have demanded that 20% of degenerated areas be renaturalized by 2030.

  • Two adult bisons with a baby bison

    Rewilding success stories

    European bison back from the brink

    At the start of the 20th century, European bison were nearly extinct. But thanks to reintroduction efforts and rewilding initiatives across Europe, the free-roaming European bison population has almost tripled. Not only are they enhancing local biodiversity, but they're also playing an increasingly important role in driving local socioeconomic development.

  • A closeup of a gray vulture

    Rewilding success stories

    Stabilizing vulture populations in the Balkans

    The Rhodope Mountains in Bulgaria and Greece are one of Europe's last biodiversity hot spots and a vital breeding area for griffon, Egyptian and black vultures. Over the last five years, a rewilding initiative has helped stabilize and grow these populations by boosting the availability of natural prey and reducing mortality from poaching, poisoning and collision with power lines.

  • A beaver chews on fresh bark

    Rewilding success stories

    Bringing back beavers to prevent floods

    Beavers were driven to extinction in England and Wales four centuries ago. But recently, the UK government reintroduced a family of beavers into its Forest of Dean to stop a village from flooding. Beavers are not only known to help improve the soil: Their dams are also a natural buffer to floods, as they store huge quantities of water and slow peak flows during flood events.

  • A closeup of a wolf

    Rewilding success stories

    Return of America's gray wolf as a natural predator

    Yellowstone National Park in the US once suffered from rampant elk overpopulation, stripping the area of willow, aspen and cottonwood trees. But since America's gray wolf was reintroduced to the park, elk numbers have been kept in check, songbirds and beavers have returned and the structure of rivers has changed. Elks, now faced with a predator again, can no longer casually dawdle on riverbanks.

  • A close-up of a butterfly

    Rewilding success stories

    Mapping highways for bugs

    When insects travel long distances, they often struggle to find wildlife-rich habitats to feed on along the way as a result of modern farming methods. Last year, the charity Buglife mapped a series of interconnected insect pathways, also known as B-Lines, in the UK. Along these routes, conservationists have provided a network of feeding opportunities for bees, butterflies and other wildlife.

  • Red and green macaws in a tree

    Rewilding success stories

    Reintroducing red-and-green macaws

    Red-and-green macaws were extinct in Argentina until a rewilding foundation reintroduced the birds to Ibera National Park in 2015. Since then, they have played a vital role in dispersing seeds and have created a valuable ecotourism attraction. The birds have even started to breed. Last year, the country’s first wild-born chicks in 150 years hatched.

  • A sign indicating a bison crossing

    Rewilding success stories

    The problem with rewilding

    Rewilding doesn't come without its controversies. The introduction of wild species can have huge unintended consequences, such as the propagation of invasive species or disease transmission. Some experts also fear rewilding can become an economic problem when decisions have to be made as to which area of land should be rewilded, given competing land uses like infrastructure and agriculture.

  • A group of people planting trees in Pakistan

    Rewilding success stories

    Choosing the right landscape

    A key challenge of rewilding is deciding where to do it. Experts say it's vital to take the role of landscape into account, from the topography and river systems to the soil and underlying geology. This will determine where vegetation grows, herbivores graze, animals seek shelter and predators hunt. They found that more varied landscapes show greater conservation potential.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


DW recommends

Patents on plants: Is the sellout of genes a threat to farmers and global food security?

The number of property claims on plants by companies is rising. This can have dramatic consequences for farmers around the globe, as a case in India shows.  

Ethiopian teff: The fight against biopiracy

A controversial patent on Ethiopia's national cereal teff is about to be terminated — thanks, in part, to the initiative of a German lawyer. But the problem of biopiracy is far from solved.  