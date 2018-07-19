Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa

This week, we've got another action-packed eco@africa full to the brim with great ideas from Africa and Europe.

At the top of the show, we take a trip to the rooftop of one of Africa's most innovative green building projects to find out about a car park in Kenya that also produces solar energy.

Then we pop to the Hanover in Germany, where the city authorities are trying to tackle disposable coffee cup culture and reduce waste.

Next, we travel thousands of miles away to Uganda, where a farmer is also doing his bit to combat waste — and save water in the process —with an innovative idea.

After that, we meet Regina Leke, a journalist and eco hero in Cameroon, who has inspired others to properly dispose of their plastic trash thanks to her neighborhood cleanup efforts.

And in Zanzibar, farmers are trying to reheat the island's ailing spice industry with organic offerings.

The Mono River Delta in West Africa is our final port of call on the latest show. The river separates Benin and Togo and locals are working to conserve its delicate ecosystem, which includes hippos and manatees.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.