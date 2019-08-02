Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a bunch of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we are off to Burkina Faso, a country where farmland has been traditionally owned by men. But now an NGO in the western part of the country is working to convince them to let women have a bigger say. This has led to bigger crop yields and better soil.

After that we see how two creative people in Kenya are collecting some of the plastic bottles that pollute and block rivers and waterways and turn them into flower vases. Then we follow workers at the Agbogbloshie dumpsite in Accra, Ghana, who are learning how to dismantle electronic waste and protect themselves at the same time.

In Germany, we visit a town that is thinking globally and acting locally by using geothermal energy to heat homes and businesses.

Back in Africa we go to Nigeria to see how a new, simple tent is helping farmers. It uses the sun to dry fruit and vegetables faster and more efficiently than traditional methods.

Finally, we learn how a young entrepreneur is making straws the same way his grandparents did. It may seem old-fashioned, but it is simple and environmentally friendly. Even some fashionable restaurants in Kampala are already using them.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.