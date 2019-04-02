 Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 05.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out Rwanda's endangered golden monkeys getting a helping hand from tourism, a hydroponic pyramid maximizing farming efficiency and one of the world's biggest solar plants in Morocco.

Nneota Egbe, Eco Africa Moderator

This week's Eco Africa show brings you a host of eco-friendly ideas for a greener planet.

First, we're off to Rwanda, where the endangered golden monkey is seeing its habitat threatened by the growing human population who live near Volcanoes National Park. But the park is trying to show local people that tourism can help both them and the monkeys, in the hope that both can live together in harmony.

Next, we visit an entrepreneur in Burkina Faso, who has developed a hydroponic device that combines plant production, aquaculture and poultry farming: the Agri Pyramide.

We then check out a German entrepreneur's efforts to adapt harvesting technologies for the African market to help quickly process crops and protect them from spoilage.

South Africa is our next stop – here, even though millions of people don't have enough to eat, a third of all food is still thrown away. Now some producers and supermarkets are giving away food that's past its sell-by date to people in need.

We wrap up the show with a visit to Morocco, a country which gets 3,000 hours of sun a year – and which can benefit from solar energy to provide its energy needs, helping transform life in even the most remote villages.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com

WWW links

Eco Africa – The Environment Magazine  

Related content

Satellit Französisch Guinea Meteosat MSG 1

Africa reaches for the stars 02.04.2019

Africa's space race is accelerating as more countries on the continent launch satellites. This is bringing faster internet, better weather foresting and improved disaster management to the continent.

Eco Africa Moderatorin Felicia Endersby

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 08.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out bamboo bikes in Uganda, visit a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia and a plant nursery nurturing endangered medicinal plants in South Africa.

Eco Africa | NT in Nairobi

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 15.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we explore solar lamps in Burkina Faso, environmental education in Nigeria, and meet the woman making furniture from plastic.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  