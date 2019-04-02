Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

This week's Eco Africa show brings you a host of eco-friendly ideas for a greener planet.

First, we're off to Rwanda, where the endangered golden monkey is seeing its habitat threatened by the growing human population who live near Volcanoes National Park. But the park is trying to show local people that tourism can help both them and the monkeys, in the hope that both can live together in harmony.

Next, we visit an entrepreneur in Burkina Faso, who has developed a hydroponic device that combines plant production, aquaculture and poultry farming: the Agri Pyramide.

We then check out a German entrepreneur's efforts to adapt harvesting technologies for the African market to help quickly process crops and protect them from spoilage.

South Africa is our next stop – here, even though millions of people don't have enough to eat, a third of all food is still thrown away. Now some producers and supermarkets are giving away food that's past its sell-by date to people in need.

We wrap up the show with a visit to Morocco, a country which gets 3,000 hours of sun a year – and which can benefit from solar energy to provide its energy needs, helping transform life in even the most remote villages.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.