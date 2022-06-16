 Watergate: How a scandal produced a suffix | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 16.06.2022

Culture

Watergate: How a scandal produced a suffix

The UK's Partygate, US' Nipplegate and Germany's Dieselgate owe their names to a politically motivated break-in at a Washington D.C. building complex 50 years ago today.

  • A black and white picture of two men dressed in suits and ties looking very serious

  • Black and white picture of US President Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford sitting in the Oval Office in 1974

  • Dustin Hoffman und Robert Redford, 1976

  • A woman with long, brown hair wearing a printed, sleeveless dress poses with a hand on her hip and smiles at the camera

  • A computer screen shows text with the title July 25, 2019 Trump-Zelensky call record

  • A man wearing spectacles holds up a sign that say, Break up the Murdoch empire

  • Janet Jackson covers up hear breast as she stands next to Justin Timberlake

  • Picture of a jar with the word Nutella on it

  • A man wearing a mask, holds up a sign that reads: Now Partygate. Kick the Tories out. Save our NHS

  • Jordan Horowitz, Warren Beatty, Jimmy Kimmel

    Author: Brenda Haas


  • A black and white picture of two men dressed in suits and ties looking very serious

  • Black and white picture of US President Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford sitting in the Oval Office in 1974

  • Dustin Hoffman und Robert Redford, 1976

  • A woman with long, brown hair wearing a printed, sleeveless dress poses with a hand on her hip and smiles at the camera

  • A computer screen shows text with the title July 25, 2019 Trump-Zelensky call record

  • A man wearing spectacles holds up a sign that say, Break up the Murdoch empire

  • Janet Jackson covers up hear breast as she stands next to Justin Timberlake

  • Picture of a jar with the word Nutella on it

  • A man wearing a mask, holds up a sign that reads: Now Partygate. Kick the Tories out. Save our NHS

  • Jordan Horowitz, Warren Beatty, Jimmy Kimmel

    Author: Brenda Haas


On June 17, 1972, during a presidential election year in the US, five men broke into the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters at the Watergate complex in Washington, D.C.

Their mission? To bug the DNC's offices with listening devices so as to obtain incriminating material that could undermine Democratic candidate Senator George McGovern and thus ensure President Richard Nixon's reelection.

Nixon won a second term while the perpetrators were tried and sentenced for the break-in. However, investigations eventually implicated Nixon's campaign committee and revealed that the president himself had been aware of the action and involved in its cover-up. To avoid impeachment and removal from office, Nixon became the first — and only — U.S. president to resign from office, stepping down on August 8, 1974.

Black and white picture of smialing man in a suit showing the victory sign with both his hands

Richard Nixon flashes the victory sign as he boards a helicopter following his resignation

Repeated mentions in the media during this yearslong controversy caused the word "Watergate" to stop referring to just the break-in site and instead become associated with scandals in general, anchoring its usage in everyday language and culture. 

Why the name 'Watergate'?

Now an architectural landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the perhaps most infamous address in the US was christened so for pragmatic reasons.

Completed in 1971, the Watergate Complex was the first mixed-used development in Washington D.C. Sitting on the banks of the Potomac River, it consisted of office buildings, a hotel, and residential blocks, and was the preferred residential address among D.C.'s politicos in its heyday. 

In his 2009 book "Presidential Power on Trial: From Watergate to All the President's Men," William Noble wrote that the Watergate "got its name from overlooking the 'gate' that regulated the flow of water from the Potomac River into the Tidal Basin at flood tide."

Shorthand for scandals

Today, '-gate' is the default suffix for any controversial headline-making event, from the political to the frivolous.

Case in point: Nipplegate — that split-second "wardrobe malfunction" that saw singer Janet Jackson's breast exposed while performing with Justin Timberlake at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004. 

"-gate" as a suffix was first used the year after the Watergate scandal, when the American magazine National Lampoon published a satirical story on a fake Russian scandal and dubbed it "Volgagate."

Notably, former Nixon speechwriter, William Safire, often used it in his New York Times columns when writing on post-Nixon scandals during his 30-year career at the newspaper. He later admitted that he had done so to deflect criticism of his former boss' wrongdoings.

USA Monica Lewinsky und Bill Clinton

Monica Lewinsky (left) recently produced a 10-episode series on the events surrounding her affair with President Bill Clinton

Other infamous "-gates" involving US presidents include "Monicagate"/"Lewinskygate" in the late 90s, when President Bill Clinton first denied and then admitted to having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky; and "Ukrainegate" in 2019, in which President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Hunter Biden, Joe Biden's son, with the aim of obtaining information that would be damaging to Biden senior in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

'-gate' goes global

But the suffix's impact has reached beyond US borders and the English language.

France had "Winegate" in 1973, when a fraudulent scheme saw cheap wine being passed off as expensive Bordeaux.

"Valijagate," in 2007, involved Venezuelan-American entrepreneur Guido Antonini Wilson arriving in Argentina on a private flight hired by Argentine and Venezuelan state officials while carrying $800,000 in cash, which he failed to declare. Valija is Spanish for suitcase.

Picture of logo of German car Volkswagen

Volkswagen is still facing the brunt of 'Dieselgate'

Germany had "Dieselgate" in 2015, when German carmaker Volkswagen admitted to having installed emissions-cheating devices in its vehicles. The revelation and subsequent investigations had global implications for the company; following six-figure settlements and fines in the US, it recently agreed to pay £193 million (€227 million; $242 million) as part of an out-of-court settlement in a class action suit brought by some 91,000 drivers in the UK.

Italy, meanwhile, took a leaf out of the English language's book and fashioned its own suffix. An early 1990s scandal that involved politicians receiving kickbacks in exchange for public works contracts was christened "Tangentopoli" — "tangente" being "bribe," and "poli" coming from the Greek "polis," meaning "city." Ensuing scandals were affixed with "poli," such as the mid-2000's Bancopoli, referring to finance and banking scandals; and "Calciopoli," a match-fixing scandal involving Italy's top professional football league. "Calcio" is Italian for football. 

Lazy or clever use?

Some grammarians and critics deem it lazy and tiresome when the media appends the "-gate" suffix to any controversy, which could trivialize the gravity of some wrongdoings compared to others.

To use recent examples, the UK's "Partygate," in which government-sponsored parties took place that flouted rules during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns, isn't the equivalent of something like "Slapgate," when actor Will Smith slapped 2022 Oscars host, Chris Rock, after the latter joked about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and her alopecia condition.

Two men dressed in suits, and one is slapping the other

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was unsurprisingly called #slapgate

However, others argue that "-gate" has acquired a certain gravitas and that appending it to an issue gets everyone's antenna up.

"Its usage within journalism is so pervasive that people with no knowledge of the Watergate scandal would have no problem understanding what was meant by a word like Bloodgate," Ian Brookes, consultant editor on the Collins English Dictionary, told the BBC in 2013.

Described as "rugby's biggest scandal," Bloodgate happened in 2009 when the English rugby team the Harlequins played against the Irish Leinster side. An English player faked an injury by biting on a fake blood capsule, facilitating a switch with a teammate in hopes of scoring a win.

Whether loved or reviled, "-gate" has been — and will certainly remain — a fixture in language for scandals of all sorts.

A 2010 BBC comedy skit from "That Mitchell and Webb Look" did raise a valid and hilarious point about the use of this suffix though. 

If "-gate" is to be a standalone suffix denoting impropriety of any sort, shouldn't the scandal that started it all be then called "Watergate-gate"?

Edited by: Cristina Burack

