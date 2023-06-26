  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsRussian Federation

Wagner Group's Prigozhin releases 1st message since mutiny

Published 51 minutes agolast updated 10 minutes ago

In his first remarks since launching — and ending — an insurrection against Russian military leaders over the weekend, Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin said the aim was to avoid the destruction of the mercenary force.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T5CL
An image of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks from the city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday June 24, as his forces seized control from the Russian military
Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner Group's weekend revolt has sparked uncertainties about Russian President Vladimir Putin's political futureImage: Press service of "Concord"/REUTERS

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin released an audio message on Monday, his first statement since a failed revolt by his mercenary forces in Russia.

He said the goal was not to overthrow Russia's political leadership, but rather to protest Russian military leaders' ineffective conduct during its war in Ukraine.

What did Prigozhin say?

The Wagner Group leader posted an 11-minute-long audio message to Telegram, explaining why he and his forces mutinied against the Russian military and marched towards the Russian capital of Moscow.

"We started our march because of an injustice," Prigozhin said. He reiterated claims that the Russian military had fired on Wagner forces and that the mercenary group set off for Moscow in reaction to being attacked.

In the message, the Wagner Group leader took aim at the security situation in Russia, saying his 

Prigozhin emphasized that the goal of the march was not to oust Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.

"We went to demonstrate our protest and not to overthrow power in the country," he added.

He did not provide details about his current whereabouts in the message. On Saturday, he said he was headed to Belarus under an agreement brokered by the country's leader, Alexander Lukashenko, in exchange for ending the mutiny.

"Lukashenko held out his hand and offered to find solutions for the continuation of the work of the Wagner private military company in a legal jurisdiction," he said on Monday, without providing further details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

rs/rc (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An image of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks from the city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday June 24, as his forces seized control from the Russian military

Wagner Group's Prigozhin releases 1st message since mutiny

Conflicts10 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mahad Astur Kahin, a shepherd in Ethiopia

How climate change is intensifying drought

How climate change is intensifying drought

Climate8 hours ago04:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

President Joe Biden (right) stands next to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gesturing in front of the White House as both smile

US-India: Biden, Modi hail defining strategic ties

US-India: Biden, Modi hail defining strategic ties

PoliticsJune 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Ilkay Gundogan is seen holding the Champions League trophy after Manchester City won the final match

Germany's Ilkay Gündogan joins Barcelona

Germany's Ilkay Gündogan joins Barcelona

Sports7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A German soldier seen in an armored vehicle during a military exercise at the Pabrade training ground in Lithuania.

Aggressive neighbors? NATO exercise underway in Lithuania

Aggressive neighbors? NATO exercise underway in Lithuania

Politics5 hours ago02:38 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Who gets to do Hajj in Saudi Arabia?

Who gets to do Hajj in Saudi Arabia?

PoliticsJune 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A crowd with banners in favor of and opposed to legal abortion

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

SocietyJune 23, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Guatemala | Parlaments- und Präsidentschaftswahlen | Sandra Torres

Guatemalans set to vote in hotly contested presidential election

Guatemalans set to vote in hotly contested presidential election

PoliticsJune 25, 202302:17 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage