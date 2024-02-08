Thousands of visitors arrived in tents and camper vans the day before the festival began and enjoyed ideal weather of around 20 degrees Celsius (69 degrees Fahrenheit) without rain. In 2023, downpours had made the festival site so muddy that only 61,000 of the 85,000 visitors were allowed to enter. At least those who were sent home got their money back and a right of first refusal for this year.