Wacken heavy metal festival organizers turn away fans

1 hour ago

Just hours before the official start of the legendary Wacken heavy metal festival in northern Germany, organizers turned away fans due to chaos caused by extreme rain.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ufrc
Two Wacken visitors in long black coats and boots walk across mud, with tents in the background.
Metalheads are being turned back at Wacken but many already made it onto the festival groundsImage: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

Following days of heavy rain, the organizers of the Wacken heavy metal festival have decided to reduce the capacity and refuse entry to some fans.

Wacken organizers posted on Instagram that the "reasonable visitor capacity" had been reached in view of the challenges posed by the weather. "Any further travel must be suspended and cancelled with immediate effect," they said. The event kicks off on Wednesday afternoon.

The decision is a turning point in the festival's history, as it is the first time such a decision had been made, organizers pointed out.

"We are very sad, but the continuing difficult weather situation unfortunately leaves us no other choice."

Wacken visitors on grounds before entry stop: two men wearing black, and a small child wearing an orange safety vest.
The mud was already deep at Wacken before the official start Image: Christian Charisius/dpa/picture alliance

Fans dismayed, indignant

Fans were disappointed and annoyed, and criticized the lack of communication.

No information has yet been provided about the consequences of the entry ban for ticket holders, and whether they will be compensated for travel costs already incurred. "We will keep you posted and ask you for your patience," wrote the organizers.

Some vistors had been waiting for hours in front of the muddy festival site, hoping for entry to the sold-out event, which takes place about an hour north of Hamburg. Some 85,000 metal fans were previously expected to attend, but that could be cut by half.

"I hope we have half of them [the expected visitors] or even more inside the festival grounds," festival co-founder Thomas Jensen told German press agency dpa on Tuesday evening.

'Metalhead' security vital amid chaos

Jensen stressed that security was the organizers' top priority, and thanked the festival team, city officials and local residents who had offered places for people to sleep.

On Tuesday evening, organizers had already announced a complete stop to the arrival of ticket holders traveling to the festival grounds via cars and trucks, calling the chaotic situation a safety risk.

"All metalheads in motor vehicles of all kinds are urged to cancel their trip to Wacken if already en route, or not to start at all. This applies until the end of the festival," announced the organizers on their website.

How Wacken became a metal mecca

Previous weather did not bode well

The extreme rain that began to hit the small village of Wacken in northern Germany earlier this week has deluged the festival site.

As a result, camping grounds and festival event areas are now swamped in mud, as visitors who had already arrived on Tuesday posted on social media.

The Wacken Open Air festival, also known as W:O:A, attracts visitors from around the world every year.

The 32nd edition this year is planned to last four days this summer, rather than the traditional three. More than 200 concerts are planned on nine stages, with performances by, among others, Iron Maiden, Megadeth and Helloween.

Campers in traffic jam, lined up in front of the Wacken grounds, hoping for entry.
Campers lined up in front of the Wacken grounds, hoping for entryImage: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/picture alliance

als/sb  (with dpa)

Wacken Open Air

Wacken Open Air 2023 deluged by rain

Wacken Open Air 2023 deluged by rain

The 32nd edition of the legendary heavy metal music festival is set to kick off this week, but heavy rains are posing challenges.
MusicAugust 1, 2023
Wacken Open Air

How Wacken Became a Metal Mecca

How Wacken Became a Metal Mecca

Every summer, the Wacken Open Air Festival drowns out the sounds of church bells with guitar riffs and enthusiastic metal heads in a small town in Schleswig-Holstein. It began 33 years ago, with under a thousand fans.
July 28, 2023
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

Loud debates! Loud music!

Loud debates! Loud music!

Heavy duty contrast: While Bulgaria holds a heated debate on how to handle Soviet monuments since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thousands party at 120 decibels at the metal festival in Wacken, Germany.
CultureJuly 29, 202326:06 min
US President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania

Trump federally indicted in 2020 election probe

Politics7 hours ago
