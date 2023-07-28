  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
Germany

How Wacken Became a Metal Mecca

20 minutes ago

Every summer, the Wacken Open Air Festival drowns out the sounds of church bells with guitar riffs and enthusiastic metal heads in a small town in Schleswig-Holstein. It began 33 years ago, with under a thousand fans.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UTO7
Wacken Open Air
Image: Axel Heimken/dpa/picture alliance
Heavy-Metal-Festival Wacken vor dem Start
Image: Frank Molter/dpa/picture alliance

The venue: a sandpit near a northern German village. The stage: a repurposed beer tent and truck. Six bands in two days. Even though there are only 800 spectators, it’s a successful event for a small village - one that sparks something even bigger. The locals are on board. The Wacken Open Air that started in a field back in 1990 is now considered the most famous heavy metal festival in the world.

Arts Unveiled takes a look at the history of the W:O:A. and shows how the festival has held on to its legendary title despite fierce competition.

 

 

Also on Arts Unveiled:

 

Should Soviet monuments be torn town?

Bulgarien Demonstration vor dem Denkmal der Sowjetischen Armee in Sofia
Image: Anonym

For some, Soviet monuments in Eastern Europe symbolize the Red Army’s occupation; for others, victory over Nazi Germany. Since Russia began its war of aggression on Ukraine, this debate has been reignited once more - especially in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria sided with the Axis powers after Germany marched into the country in 1941. But Bulgaria also refused to declare war on the Soviet Union, which declared war on Sofia in 1944. The Red Army invaded on the 9th of September while a Communist coup was being carried out to overthrow the government. Between 18,000 and 30,000 people were murdered in the first three months alone.

The Russian war of aggression on Ukraine has now reignited a debate about how to deal with Soviet monuments. For many Bulgarians, they represent the Red Army’s occupation and Stalinist oppression. Others still see them as reminders of the victory over Hitler and the liberation of the world from the German Nazi regime.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 29.07.2023 – 05:02 UTC
SAT 29.07.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SUN 30.07.2023 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 30.07.2023 – 12:30 UTC
SUN 30.07.2023 – 22:30 UTC
MON 31.07.2023 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 01.08.2023 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 02.07.2023 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 04.07.2023 – 06:30 UT

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Protesters outside a large fire in Niamey, Niger

Niger coup not 'final,' says France as army backs putsch

Politics3 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Asisat Oshoala celebrates scoring the third goal in Nigeria's 3-2 World Cup win over Australia

World Cup: Diaspora Nigerians catch soccer fever

World Cup: Diaspora Nigerians catch soccer fever

Sports20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Black and yellow barriers on a roadway

South Korea unification ministry to get tougher on North

South Korea unification ministry to get tougher on North

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A defused bomb sits on the back of a truck in Berlin

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

Germany's problem with its thousands of unexploded bombs

SocietyJuly 27, 202307:58 min
More from Germany

Europe

Two men expose their stomachs in a gym. On the right is blurred out text from an Instagram post

German soccer star Özil's tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

German soccer star Özil's tattoo: Who are the Gray Wolves?

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A disabled man sits in a wheelchair near a woman outside a tent at the "Blue camp" for Syrians displaced by conflict near the town of Maaret Misrin in the rebel-held northern part of the northwestern Idlib province.

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Disabilities in Syria: A 'hidden' crisis

Human Rights19 hours ago
More from Middle East
Go to homepage