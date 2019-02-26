 VW and Microsoft put their heads together in the digital cloud | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 27.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

VW and Microsoft put their heads together in the digital cloud

The car industry is going through profound change. Volkswagen appears to understand the scale of this better than most, and its collaboration with Microsoft is part of its attempt to rebrand itself for the future.

Berlin PK VW und Microsoft planen vernetzte Fahrzeugdienste (Reuters/F. Bensch)

Many cinematic and literary visions of the future have portrayed us driving in the clouds. A good example is the film Blade Runner, made in 1982 but fittingly set in 2019, where driving takes place in cars that glide through the skies.

Here in the real 2019, it turns out that sooner or later, we will be driving in a cloud after all — specifically speaking, the Volkswagen Automotive Cloud. At least that's the vision that was sold at a slick press event on Wednesday in the German capital.

The Berlin district of Friedrichshain, politically one of the most left-wing in the country, is not one you would readily associate with corporate powwows between captains of industry.

Yet taking place on the banks of the river Spree was an event labeled as a "CEO Fireside Chat" between Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Needless to say, there wasn't a fireside in sight in the decidedly chill, sharp-edged surrounds of the Volkswagen Digital Lab.

AI, you can drive my car

Last September, Volkswagen and Microsoft announced a partnership to develop an integrated "automotive cloud” which would, in the words of Diess, "turbocharge our digital transformation."

Watch video 03:24

The automobile to become 'a smartphone on wheels'

Since the Dieselgate scandal in 2015, Volkswagen and the automotive industry as a whole has been grappling with profound change. On one hand, there's the transformational rush to electromobility; on the other, the all-encompassing digitalization of driving, from Internet of Things (IoT) connections to the ultimate leap forward, looming ever closer on the horizon — autonomous driving.

"I have not seen in my professional life an industry go through the transition the auto industry is going through right now," was Nadella's verdict.

Eager to cast off the dirty stains of Dieselgate as soon as possible, Volkswagen has heartily embraced this digital revolution and has committed to investing dizzyingly large sums of money to that end. The Microsoft link-up is a big part of it, with the idea being to develop its own overarching digital ecosystem to cater for the hi-tech revolution that apparently awaits us all on the road ahead.

The headline news announced on Wednesday is that Volkswagen and Microsoft are extending the cloud project from Europe to the car group's other key markets around the world, namely China and North America.

But the bigger picture is the huge gear shift Volkswagen and the car industry is going through, summed up succinctly by Diess when he said the strategic partnership with Microsoft was central to Volkswagen's efforts to develop itself into "a software-driven mobility provider." And you thought they just made cars.

The presence of Nadella at Wednesday's event was an illustration of how potentially valuable the collaboration is for Microsoft as well, with the American tech giant clearly unperturbed by any negative association with VW which may linger in the US after Dieselgate.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (Reuters/F. Bensch)

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says the car industry is going through a transformation unlike any he has seen in his career before

Microsoft is also involved in digital collaborations with BMW and Daimler. With the likes of Google and Apple already invested in the car industry, the original US tech kingpin is clearly trying to get in on the digital ground floor with the German auto industry as a whole.

"Digital technology is rapidly changing every aspect of the auto industry, from the manufacturing process to the car itself," said Nadella. "Our partnership will enable Volkswagen to deliver new Azure-based connected vehicle services that accelerate the company's transformation into a software-driven mobility provider and define the future of mobility for people everywhere."

Smart phones on wheels

That Azure tech is what VW is banking on. The cloud computing service has extensive artificial intelligence and IoT capabilities — critical tools for the digital future that carmakers like VW see as inevitable.

Yet, given that German and European roads are still clogged up with old-fashioned gas guzzlers, many of which still count internal CD players as the pinnacle of their hi-tech extras, it's sometimes hard to visualize what exactly this brave new automotive future will look and feel like.

Diess says that while he firmly believes autonomous driving is inevitable, he is still a bit "conservative" about it. "There is still a lot to do," he says. But what he does envisage in the very near future is a world of software-focused cars, fully connected to the internet, sharing and receiving data with the cloud.

"Think of it like your smartphone, except that it will be at least 100 times more powerful," he said. Nadella's description of cars in this connected future is that they will be "data centers on four wheels."

A VW car (picture-alliance/dpa/Imaginechina)

Volkswagen has been quick to embrace a digital future, in the wake of the Dieselgate scandal

The idea is that new Volkswagen cars will be built with software that provides "digital added-value services for our customers," said Christian Senger, the VW board member who will have responsibility for the automotive cloud. Think of it like sitting into your car whereby turning the key in the ignition will effectively be like turning on your smartphone – just another form of logging on to an online platform that already knows a lot about you.

Just to show that this is not all just head in the clouds stuff, Volkswagen will launch their ID. model car next year, the first vehicle generation which will be connected to the cloud. The ID. will be launched in Europe first, and then in China and North America.

Dieselgate in the rear view mirror

One certainly can't accuse Volkswagen of not being prepared for the future. Yet the elephant in the room on Wednesday was Dieselgate. It is barely three years since it was revealed that VW had installed cheating devices in 11 million of its vehicles worldwide, allowing it to dishonestly beat emissions checks and spew out far more hazardous nitrogen oxides (NOx) than it was legally allowed to.

Events such as the one on in Berlin underline just how much distance the German car giant has put between itself and the scandal, albeit with German courts yet to begin hearings on the lawsuits filed against the company.

If the company has been able to achieve that, it's not hard to conceive that its digital revolution being trumpeted on the banks of the Spree will sooner or later become a reality.

  • A rusted VW logo

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The disaster unfolds

    About two weeks after Volkswagen admitted behind closed doors to US environmental regulators that it had installed cheating software in some 11 million of its diesel vehicles worldwide, the Environmental Protection Agency shared that information with the public. It was September 18, 2015. The ensuing crisis would eventually take a few unexpected turns.

  • Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    The boss must go, long live the boss

    Volkswagen's then-CEO Martin Winterkorn (above) had little choice but to step down several days after news of the scandal broke. In September, he tendered his resignation, but retained his other posts within the Volkswagen Group. Winterkorn's successor was Matthias Müller. Until taking the reins at VW, Müller had been the chairman at Porsche, a VW subsidiary.

  • Raid at headquarters

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Raiding headquarters

    Regulators in the US weren't the only ones investigating VW. Authorities in Lower Saxony, the German state in which VW is based, were also scrutinizing the company. On October 8, state prosecutors raided VW's headquarters along with several other corporate locations.

  • US flag in front of the VW sign

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Hell breaks loose

    On January 4, 2016, the US government filed a lawsuit against VW in Detroit, accusing the German automaker of fraud and violations of American climate protection regulations. The lawsuit sought up to $46 billion for violations of the Clean Air Act.

  • Former VW CEO Michael Horn for the US division

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Quit or forced out?

    In March, the head of VW in the US, Michael Horn, resigned. In the initial days and weeks after the scandal broke, he was the one US authorities turned to for information. He issued an official apology on behalf of the automaker, asking for the public's forgiveness.

  • Running on empty

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Settlement

    On October 25, a US judge approved a final settlement that would have VW pay $15.3 billion. In addition, affected cars would be retrofitted with better, non-deceptive hardware and software, or else VW would buy them back completely from customers.

  • Emblem - VW Volkswagen und Porsche (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kraufmann)

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Imitators

    When dieselgate first emerged in 2015, analysts said it was likely other car makers were also cheating tests. But it wasn't until 2017 that other companies were targeted in probes. In July, German authorities launched investigations into luxury car makers Porsche and Daimler for allegedly cheating emissions tests. Others, such as Audi and Chrysler, have also been hit by similar allegations.

  • A man pumping gas

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Public still supportive

    Despite dieselgate, VW has managed to keep the emissions scandal from utterly tarnishing its image. According to several polls, between 55 to 67 percent of Germans continue to trust the automaker. In the US, polls show that roughly 50 percent still believe the German company produces worthwhile vehicles.

  • A caged monkey looks in the camera in a Münster laboratory

    Dieselgate: A timeline

    Fuming over monkeys

    In late January, however, VW suffered another heavy blow over reports that the company experimented on monkeys and made the animals inhale diesel fumes. To make matters worse, a separate experiment that had humans inhale relatively harmless nitrogen dioxide was revealed at the same time. Some media wrongly interpreted this to mean humans were also inhaling toxic fumes.

    Author: Dirk Kaufmann


DW recommends

How Volkswagen wants to drive e-mobility revolution

From diesel fraudster to pioneer of sustainable mobility: that's how German automotive giant Volkswagen wants to transform itself. The e-cars are also to be produced in a carbon-neutral way. How can this be achieved? (19.02.2019)  

Volkswagen boosts Chinese partners with $18 billion technology push

Volkswagen has trumpeted a bright start to 2018 and outlined massive spending plans for electric vehicle and autonomous-driving ventures in China, ahead of the Beijing auto show, which is scheduled to open on Wednesday. (24.04.2018)  

VW, Microsoft team up to build connected cars

German carmaker Volkswagen and US software giant Microsoft have agreed to join forces in the development of connected cars. The strategic move is part of VW's campaign to digitalize its brands and offer new services. (28.09.2018)  

8 reasons why 'Blade Runner' became a cult film

Ridley Scott's science fiction film hit cinemas in 1982, later earning die-hard fans. "Blade Runner 2049," to be released on October 6 in the US, links to this legacy. But what makes "Blade Runner" a cult hit today? (04.10.2017)  

VW teams up with Silicon Valley firm to produce self-driving cars

Volkswagen, the world's biggest car manufacturer, has made its biggest leap yet into the world of self-driving cars. It will work with Silicon Valley firm Aurora to bring self-driving taxis to the streets by 2021. (04.01.2018)  

Google, Fiat Chrysler strike driverless car deal

Google's self-driving tech is set to be built into 100 Fiat Chrysler minivans in a new "first of its kind" deal between the two companies,as the tech giant expands road-testing for its autonomous cars into high gear. (04.05.2016)  

What is 5G and why do we care?

The future generation of mobile networks promises a giant leap in speed. But who will really get access? When is it ready? And who will be paying for it? (26.11.2018)  

VW growing out of cheating crisis with third-quarter profit boost

Volkswagen has seen net profits for the third quarter of 2018 more than double from the same period last year. The figures suggest that VW is pulling itself out of crisis following its emissions-cheating scandal. (30.10.2018)  

Dieselgate: A timeline

VW's emissions scandal plunged the automaker into its deepest crisis ever. It brought with it everlasting damage to VW's reputation and massive fees and penalties — not to mention compensation claims from car owners. (02.08.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The automobile to become 'a smartphone on wheels'  

Related content

USA | General Motors Flint Assembly Plant

Opinion: Donald Trump and his useless rage over General Motors 27.11.2018

US carmaker General Motors (GM) has announced 14,000 job cuts and the closure of several plants worldwide, including four in the US. President Donald Trump is furious, but he's partly to blame, says DW's Henrik Böhme.

Toyota-Werk in Polen

Toyota in pole position as Warsaw kick-starts electric car road trip 06.11.2018

Toyota has picked the region of Silesia in southern Poland as the site for a new car factory. As Europe turns its back on diesel cars, the rush is on for electric and hybrid cars and Poland wants to be in on the action.

Japan VW-Markenchef Diess entschuldigt sich für Abgas-Manipulationen

VW turns to Diess, the uncompromising cost cutter 11.04.2018

Herbert Diess will replace Matthias Müller as VW CEO. He has a reputation for driving through difficult changes. From his days reining in costs at BMW, the Austrian has often irritated unions — and delighted bosses.

Advertisement
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe

Talks between the US and North Korea - Carmakers shift their priorities to adapt to rapidly changing market conditions 