Voss-Tecklenburg: 'We want to reestablish ourselves at the top'

DW: Mrs. Voss-Tecklenburg, your predecessors have set the bar quite high when it comes to success. Did you think about that when you became head coach?

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: No. What was important for me was how I understood the guidlines of the DFB and how those responsible at the association approached me. We quickly realized we have the same idea when it comes to football. There is a lot of synergy and a clear, united vision of what should happen in the next few years in women's football. So the question of pressure or what success my predecessors had wasn't relevant for me.

Read more: "We don't have balls, but know how to use them"

How big was the jump from Switzerland to Germany?

I kept my eye on women's football in Germany during my time as head coach of the Swiss team. A lot of Swiss players play in the Bundesliga. There's always an exchange of ideas at coaching courses and tournaments with German club coaches. So I wasn't as far away as it perhaps appeared.

What are your goals with the national team?

In the long term, we want to reestablish ourselves at the top of the game. It's a great challenge. International women's football has developed hugely. There are far more teams playing at the top level today. Twelve years ago things were different. We have to face that fact and work our way through the process.

For the first time, you've been able to spend a good amount of time with the team. How do you prepare for that?

Actually the time together is pretty short. We only had a short amount of preparation and the first World Cup game is on June 8. Once the tournament starts, it flies by. We play every third or fourth day and play each game at a different location. We're traveling so much and so the day goes by so quickly. I think it's more likely that afterwards we'll think: 'Wow. We've worked so hard for this and now it's over, somehow.'

During tournaments do you pay attention to age or is it purely ability?

We look at ability first, which players are in top form and fit our playing philosophy. Of course, it's still important to have experienced players in the group. You will only ever win a tournament if you can call on the experience of the older players during a difficult period. We have players in the squad who are playing their first World Cup, and add to that that they're doing so at this World Cup, one with such great facilities and where they know, millions will be watching. That triggers something in young players. We need the older players to make sure those youngers one don't show tournaments too much respect.

Watch video 01:34 Share World Cup squad unveiled Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3IVT8 Germany squad for Women's World Cup unveiled

The last instructions before the game, are they more tactical or more motivational?

The tactical issues are discussed earlier and I think that in the minutes before the game there's no receptivity for that any more. We hang an overview of set-pieces in the changing rooms. The players take a quick look at that. More important are the words said before the game. They come to meet intuitively. I try to sense what the mood is like in the changing room. I sometimes look deep into the eyes of one or the other player. I say different things to different players because they need different things. One needs encouragement, the other needs a bit of assurance, another just needs a hug.

There are 24 teams at the World Cup in France. Is there any danger of boredom at a tournament with so many teams?

I'm convinced it will be the most exciting World Cup ever – in terms of results and performances. That perfectly reflects the development that women's football has undertaken across all levels in the last 20 years.

Read more: Voss-Tecklenburg dreaming of World Cup title

Nevertheless, do you still have a favorite for the tournament?

There are so many factors at play in a tournament that it's impossible for me to pick one team as potential champions. There are definitely favorites in each group. France, England and the USA for example. The Japanese have always proven how they can raise their game in a tournament. The Scandinavians and our team, Germany, have also been named. Then there's the Netherlands, who are European champions. Australia have also improved hugely. We won't win any game at the World Cup without playing our best football anymore.

You are also on the board at Fortuna Düsseldorf. How much has that influenced your work as a head coach?

I watch a lot of games and I do so with my coaching cap on, and try to make a note of things that might be of use to me. If I see a cool piece of build-up play or a good set-piece move, then I take it with me. It also allows me to take a look behind the scenes at a club. There are many exciting topics that enrich and educate me.

Is there a club in particular that inspires you?

I take the holistic approach and that means that at every club, every team, every coach, there are insights that can you can take as a positive for you. I like to travel to training sessions at pro clubs and just stand on the side and watch. I often see great exercises that I can adapt.

Top clubs like Bayern Munich or Olympique Lyon are investing more money in women's football. Smaller clubs can't keep up. What do you make of this development?

The advantage of big clubs is that they already have an infrastructure in place and that the women's game can simply make use of that. I still believe that a pure women's club can do the same, but they have to be aware of their own value and their own DNA. Why is St. Pauli a cult club? Because it has its own history, values and profile. One doesn't exclude the other.

Read more: Exclusive interview with Germany's Turid Knaak

You hail from the first generation of players. What sets this generation apart?

We performed highly during very difficult conditions and played a big role in making sure the players of today have so many opportunities. When I had the chance in 1989 to go to Italy it was sort of sensational. Today, female footballers can choose which country they play their football in. Our generation can be proud of what they did. If I go into the stadium today and I see the conditions I think to myself: 'Martina, wouldn't you love to be 30 years younger and playing football right now?'

Born in Duisburg, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is a former midfielder, who played 125 times for Germany, winning four European Championships, before coaching Duisburg (2008-2011) and Jena (2011-2012) in the German women's Bundesliga. She was named Germany head coach on November 30, 2018 on the back of reaching the last 16 of the 2015 World Cup and the group stage of Euro 2017 during her time in charge of Switzerland.

The interview was conducted by Peter Wozny