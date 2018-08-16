 Vladimir Putin dances, raises eyebrows at Austrian minister′s wedding | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 18.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Vladimir Putin dances, raises eyebrows at Austrian minister's wedding

Austria's Foreign Minister came under fire from political opponents for inviting the Russian leader to her wedding. Critics said the move undermined the EU at a time when Austria holds the bloc's rotating presidency.

Putin dances with Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl at her wedding.

Russian President Vladimir Putin danced arm-in-arm with Austria's foreign minister, Karin Kneissl, at her wedding Saturday in southern Styria province, ahead of his meeting later in the day with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Putin showed up at the wedding with a small Cossack men's choir to entertain about 100 guests.

Kneissl came under fire from political opponents for inviting Russia's strongman leader to her wedding at a time when relations between the West and Moscow are deeply frayed.

Watch video 02:44
Now live
02:44 mins.

German Economy Minister navigates US, Russia sanctions

The two sides have sparred in recent years over Russia's annexation of Crimea, its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, for Syrian dictator Bashar Assad as he executes a brutal military campaign, over charges that Moscow interfered in the last US presidential election, and, most recently, over British allegations that the Kremlin tried to kill former spy Sergei Skripal, who now lives in the UK.

Joerg Leichtfried of the opposition Social Democrats said Kneissl's decision to invite Putin was especially lamentable given that Austria currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union. The invitation, he said, undermined the West in its dispute with Putin.

"All the more symbolic and harmful to court the Russian president in this manner," he said on Twitter.

Read more: Putin lobbies Vienna to end the West's sanctions

Merkel greets Putin as he steps out of his car.

The German chancellor played host to the Russian president at the Meseberg Palace

Kneissl affiliated with populists

Kneissl does not belong to a party, but she was appointed by the populist Freedom Party (FPO), which has a cooperation agreement with Putin's United Russia party.

FPO leader and Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache has expressed support for Russia and called for Western sanctions against Moscow to be lifted.

Watch video 01:47
Now live
01:47 mins.

Russian markets slide on news of US sanctions

He said Putin's attendance would be great publicity for the country: "A better advertisement for Austria, its wonderful nature, dreamlike landscape and real life hospitality cannot exist!"

He also praised Kneissl as a "bridge builder" and congratulated her and her new husband — entrepreneur Wolfgang Meilinger — wishing them "all the luck in the world and eternal love."

Putin then left to join the German chancellor at the government's guesthouse in Meseberg, north of Berlin. The two leaders discussed Syria, Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

The pipeline that would send Russian natural gas directly to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea has come under fire from Washington and some EU members. Oil and gas exports remain the lifeblood of the Russian economy.

Read more: Russia's retaliatory sanctions

 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

bik/ng (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

EU leaders extend Russian sanctions over Ukraine for six more months

EU leaders agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for six months over the Ukraine conflict. But there are concerns that the Trump-Putin summit in July may disrupt a common stance. (29.06.2018)  

Russian President Vladimir Putin lobbies in Vienna for end to EU sanctions

EU sanctions including travel restrictions and asset freezes against 150 people and 38 Russian companies are to remain in force until at least September. Austria looks unlikely to break ranks with its European partners. (05.06.2018)  

Russia's retaliatory US sanctions bill 'purely symbolic'

The Russian parliament's new sanctions bill against the US is significantly watered-down from the tough legislation initially introduced. Analysts say the Kremlin fears public backlash and scaring off foreign investors. (23.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

German Economy Minister navigates US, Russia sanctions  

Russian markets slide on news of US sanctions  

Related content

Russland Sotschi - Vladimir Putin und Angela Merkel

War and fuel: Angela Merkel's headaches in Russia talks 18.08.2018

Vladimir Putin is coming to Germany on Saturday to discuss Syria, Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Angela Merkel. But what can the two long-serving leaders hope to say that they haven't said before?

Merkel expects tough talks with Putin 18.08.2018

These will be the two leaders' first bilateral talks in Germany since Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine four years ago. The list of disagreements is long – with Ukraine, Syria and Russia's meddling in elections just to start.

Malta Schiff Aquarius kommt in Valletta an

Germany, France call for 'European solution' to migration 17.08.2018

Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for a "coordinated European solution" to migrant arrivals from the Mediterranean. They also voiced concern for the humanitarian situation in Syria.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Vladimir Putin dances, raises eyebrows at Austrian minister's wedding

'Waterboarding' probe at Britain's Sandhurst military academy

Italy mourns Genoa bridge victims at state funeral

Genoa bridge death toll rises as Italy holds day of mourning