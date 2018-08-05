Venzuelan opposition targeted over 'farce' drone attack

The head of Venezuela's powerful Constituent Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, is launching proceedings to try opposition leaders who President Nicolas Maduro claims are responsible for the drone attack on him during a military parade in Caracas on Sunday.

Cabello called Wednesday's session to introduce legislation to remove the immunity from prosecution currently protecting lawmakers so they could face trial for involvement in the alleged attack.

The new measure would affect Primero Justicia (Justice First) lawmaker Juan Requesens and party member Julio Borges, a leading opposition figure who is currently in exile in neighboring Colombia.

In a speech broadcast on radio and TV on Tuesday, President Maduro both Requesens and Borges of plotting an "assassination" attempt on him.

He described Requesens as one of his "craziest and most psychopathic" adversaries and added: "Several of the declarations indicated Julio Borges. The investigations point to him."

Requesens was a leading light in the 2014 student protests before being elected to the National Assembly in 2015

The 29-year-old Requesens made an impassioned speech on Tuesday in the elected Venezuelan National Assembly. The former student leader represents the Andean state of Tachira for the party of former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles who was banned from all political activity for 15 years in 2017.

"We are going to get Nicolas Maduro to leave in order to get out of this tragedy," Requesens said. "We will be able to receive all Venezuelans who are crazy enough to return to the country, and for those of us who are here, we have no choice but to continue stretching this rope until it breaks and we can get Nicolas Maduro out."

Requesens condemned the government for its "ineptitude and corruption" via Twitter, blaming its mismanagement for the record inflation rate.

After the speech, Requesens and his sister Rafaela, a student leader, were arrested in their apartment in the Venezuelan capital, according to Justice First.

The arrests were carried out by the national intelligence service unit, SEBIN, according to the party: "Fourteen men of the SEBIN forcefully kidnapped lawmaker Juan Requesens and the president of the Federation of University Centers, Rafaela Requesens."

On Wednesday, Rafaela Requesens confirmed she had been released but condemned what she described as her brother's disappearance.

Maduro targets opposition leaders

The TV images of the event on Sunday do not show drones and the images stopped abruptly as soldiers on parade were seen running away.

A number of people have been arrested by security forces and face charges of treason, attempted murder and terrorism.

Maduro used his TV address on Tuesday to broaden his range of targets responsible for the alleged attack on him: "I want to explain to the government of the United States and the government of Colombia in detail all the evidence that leads us to accomplices and those directly responsible living in the state of Florida." It was unclear who in Florida he had accused.

Maduro, who has long accused the US of destabilizing his government, added: "I trust in the good faith of Donald Trump."

Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent National Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

Venezuela on the brink The 'massacre of El Junquito' In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair. Author: Kathleen Schuster



jm/rt (Reuters, AFP, EFE, AP)

