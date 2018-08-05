Venezuela arrests 6 for attempt to kill President Maduro with drones

Venezuela arrested six people accused of attempting to kill embattled President Nicolas Maduro with a pair of drones packed with 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of C-4 plastic explosive, the government announced late Sunday.

Without offering evidence, the government has alleged that the opposition has conspired with assailants in the United States and Colombia.

"In the next hours, there could be more arrests," Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said late Sunday.

On Saturday Maduro addressed Venezuelans from a parade to honoring the Bolivarian National Guard, which the opposition blames for 125 deaths during four months of civil unrest in 2017.

The president had just begun warning citizens that those who failed to register their cars in a national census would miss out on subsidized fuel, when an explosion above his head took away his attention. "What happened?" Maduro wondered aloud, looking upwards worriedly as his wife, Cilia Flores, flinched and bodyguards jumped in to shield the president; "shelter him!" someone shouted.

Members of the guard were injured

'Irresponsibly and sweepingly'

A little-known group calling itself Soldiers in T-shirts claimed responsibility for the attack, announcing that it had planned to fly two drones loaded with explosives at the president but soldiers shot them down. News agencies could not independently identify the authenticity of the message, and the organization did not respond to a message from The Associated Press.

Maduro blamed the "far right," supported by the US and Colombia — including President Juan Manuel Santos. Officials in Bogota have vehemently denied any role in the reported drone attack.

Calling Maduro's government autocratic, the United States and other countries have slapped economic sanctions on a growing list of high-ranking officials. Venezuela's economic and humanitarian concerns have grown.

Opposition leaders decried Maduro for broadly singling out his political opponents, and they warned that he could use the incident to further suppress his critics. The Broad Front, a coalition of opposition groups in Venezuela, accused the government of making its allegation without proof. "It's evident that the initial reaction of the government isn't aimed at attempting to clarify what happened but rather to take advantage of the situation and irresponsibly and sweepingly attack the 'opposition,'" the group wrote in a statement.

Maduro, who also says the United States supports his political opponents, called on President Donald Trump to hold the "terrorist group" accountable. "This was an attempt to kill me," he said.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw Violent protests erupted across the country following a Supreme Court decision in late March 2017 to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands took to the streets to call for new elections and dozens died in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Starvation a growing problem Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care crisis 'reminiscent of war zones' In Colombia, Venezuelans are collecting medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals around the country have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Venezuela's National Assembly seizes power from opposition-led congress Venezuela's pro-government constituent National Assembly was established in July of 2017. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink Western powers slap sanctions Venezuela's ruling officials In response to the ongoing political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US has blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and frozen all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU, meanwhile, has banned arms sales to the country and is lining up to freeze assets and impose travel restrictions.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were overdue since 2016. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the contest, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default looms Last November the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning, as officials met with creditors to hammer out a deal to keep the country from defaulting on its debt — estimated to be up to $150 billion (€127 billion). US and EU sanctions, however, have limited the chance of an agreement. Creditors will almost certainly go after the country's oil reserves.

Venezuela on the brink The 'massacre of El Junquito' In January, Oscar Perez, Maduro's enemy number one, was found by police in the Caracas neighborhood of El Junquito. The ex-cop had been on the run since he launched grenades at government buildings in the wake of the 2017 protests. The government labeled him a "terrorist." Perez and six other rebels were killed in the ambush, which the opposition denounced as an "extrajudicial killing."

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The new National Assembly announced in January that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections on April 22. The electoral authority, CNE, later moved the date to May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term on May 20 with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to the election body. However, the MUD opposition alliance, which boycotted the vote, put turn out at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States called the elections neither free nor fair. Author: Kathleen Schuster



