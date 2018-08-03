Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro survives exploding drone 'attack'

A live speech by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a military event on Saturday was abruptly cut off after an apparent explosion.

Drones loaded with explosives detonated close to the event, Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said, describing it as an "attack" against the leftist leader.

Maduro and the rest of the government escaped unharmed, he said, adding that seven National Guard soldiers were injured.

TV transmission cut

Maduro was speaking at an event to mark the 81st anniversary of the National Guard. He was standing next to his wife, Cilia Flores, and several high-ranking military officials.

A video showed Maduro and others looking up after an sudden noise, looking startled.

Soldiers at the event were then seen running in different directions before the televised transmission was cut off.

