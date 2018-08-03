 Venezuela′s Nicolas Maduro survives exploding drone ′attack′ | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 04.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro survives exploding drone 'attack'

President Nicolas Maduro is unharmed after an exploding drone "attack" interrupted his televised speech, the government has said. Soldiers were seen scattering before the transmission was cut.

Watch video 00:42
Now live
00:42 mins.

Maduro survives drone 'attack'

A live speech by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at a military event on Saturday was abruptly cut off after an apparent explosion.

Drones loaded with explosives detonated close to the event, Venezuelan Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said, describing it as an "attack" against the leftist leader.

Maduro and the rest of the government escaped unharmed, he said, adding that seven National Guard soldiers were injured.

TV transmission cut

Maduro was speaking at an event to mark the 81st anniversary of the National Guard. He was standing next to his wife, Cilia Flores, and several high-ranking military officials. 

A video showed Maduro and others looking up after an sudden noise, looking startled.

Soldiers at the event were then seen running in different directions before the televised transmission was cut off.

More to come...

ap/cmk (AP, Reuters)

Audios and videos on the topic

Maduro survives drone 'attack'  

Related content

Venezuela Wahlen

Nicolas Maduro wins Venezuela presidential election 21.05.2018

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term. Rival candidates have rejected the electoral process and called for new elections. The vote was marked by low turnout.

Venezuela Los Cotorros Klub

Caracas party stampede: 17 dead in tear gas panic 16.06.2018

Seventeen people have been killed at a crowded nightclub after the detonation of a tear gas canister. Eight of those who died were under the age of 18.

USA Venezuela - Nach Freilassung - Joshua Holt und Donald Trump

Venezuela releases US missionary Josh Holt from jail 26.05.2018

Days after President Nicolas Maduro pledged to release political prisoners, his government freed US citizen Joshua Holt. The US had accused Caracas of holding Holt as a 'bargaining chip' in exchange for sanctions relief.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 