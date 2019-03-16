 Venezuela restores DW signal after outcry | News | DW | 15.04.2019

News

Venezuela restores DW signal after outcry

The Deutsche Welle broadcast signal is "now available again without restrictions." Venezuela's telecommunications regulator had severed the connection in an apparent response to coverage of the crisis.

Satellite dishes at Deutsche Welle headquarters in Bonn, Germany

Venezuelan telecommunications regulator Conatel on Monday appeared to have restored DW's broadcast signal after it was severed over the weekend.

"According to independent partners of DW in Venezuela, it is now available again without restrictions," said Deutsche Welle's press office.

Deutsche Welle's Director General Peter Limbourg had called on Conatel to return the broadcast signal of DW's Spanish-language channel to its cable network.

While DW's services were blocked throughout the weekend, the German broadcaster's content was made available through other channels, including social media platforms and video-sharing services such as YouTube.

Read more: '2019 will go down as a year of liberation for Venezuela'

  • Protests in Venezuela

    Venezuela on the brink

    The last straw

    In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

  • Empty shelves at grocery store

    Venezuela on the brink

    Hunger, a growing problem

    The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

  • Venezuelans in Colombia gathering medical supplies to send to their home country

    Venezuela on the brink

    Health care in crisis

    The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

  • Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas

    Venezuela on the brink

    Power grab

    By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

  • Angela Merkel meets Venezuelan opposition lawmakers in Berlin

    Venezuela on the brink

    The West sanctions

    In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

  • Maduro shows a map of municipal elections

    Venezuela on the brink

    Government victorious in regional elections

    In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

  • Venezuelan protester holds a banknote

    Venezuela on the brink

    Debt default

    In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

  • Presidential elections scheduled for May 20

    Venezuela on the brink

    Presidential elections scheduled

    The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

  • A voter casts his ballot in Venezuela's controversial presidential election

    Venezuela on the brink

    Maduro wins ...

    Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turnout at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

  • Juan Guaido in Caracas

    Venezuela on the brink

    ... Guaido assumes power

    But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.


DW focuses on Venezuela

Germany's international broadcaster has responded to the crisis in Venezuela with a special show aired daily on its Spanish-language channel.

The show features up-to-date reporting, perspectives from DW correspondents, interviews and debates involving experts in Berlin, Bogota, Brussels, Moscow and Washington.

The first show featured an interview with Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared president, Juan Guaido.

Oil-rich Venezuela has been rocked by a crippling economic crisis under acting President Nicolas Maduro. The crisis has triggered a power struggle between Venezuela's opposition legislature National Assembly and Maduro's regime.

Germany has backed Guaido and called for Maduro to hold elections.

Read more: How millions of 'dirty dollars' were laundered out of Venezuela

Watch video 26:06

Power struggle in Venezuela: Who's winning?

Billy Six Journalist

Venezuela releases German journalist Billy Six from jail 16.03.2019

Billy Six has walked out of a Venezuelan prison, where he spent the past four months following accusations of spying. However, the German journalist must continue to report to authorities.

China Start von CGTN - Eröffnungsveranstaltung

How China's new media offensive threatens democracy worldwide 26.03.2019

Press watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) recently released a report detailing the Chinese state's attempts to silence negative coverage by imposing its political influence on international media outlets.

Venezolanischer Oppositionsführer und selbsternannter Interimspräsident Juan Guaido in Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela's foreign journalists hamstrung by visa problems 04.02.2019

Foreign reporters have been arrested in Venezuela on charges of visa violations. The government claims media are manufacturing crisis, but critics argue that officials are targeting journalists as a means of censorship.

